Welcome to the Inman Power Wheels bracket, where your votes decide which car reigns supreme for real estate agents on the go. In weekly rounds, we’ll pit top vehicles against each other in a head-to-head battle, with the winners zooming forward until we crown the ultimate ride for real estate pros in September. From luxe to value models, SUVs to Sunbelt-market convertibles, vote for your favorites.

The second week of voting whittled the field of agent automobiles down to four as we narrowed our options in preparation for crowning the ultimate winner on Friday, Oct. 4. This week we saw, once again, some squeakers alongside some overwhelming favorites, making the anticipation even more exciting.

Which 2025 model, coming soon to a dealership near you, has proven itself as the must-have agent auto in this year’s competition? Check out the details for each car and choose your Top Two for next week. Details come from Edmunds reviews and dealer descriptions.

Bracket 1: Hyundai Elantra vs. Toyota 4-Runner

Whether you’re a brand new agent, shopping on a budget, or simply more inclined to spend your money on assets that go up in value (like real estate) instead of depreciating, the semi-finalist Hyundai Elantra is a great option. With multiple options all clocking in at less than the manufacturer’s suggested retail price of $29,000, you can take advantage of everything from basic to tricked-out.

From Edmunds:

Hyundai gave its compact sedan a thorough makeover last year, so few changes are in store for the 2025 Elantra. It continues to offer value and variety, from the affordable base SE to the upscale and efficient Hybrid Limited and the track-tuned Elantra N.

But the Elantra’s beauty goes deeper than its sharply creased skin, fuel economy ratings and performance numbers. It is a technologically advanced choice in its segment, offering more impressive infotainment and driver assistance systems than you’ll find in some luxury cars. Beyond that, the robust package of standard ownership benefits alone makes the Elantra worthy of a spot in your driveway.

Trim options: SE, SEL, N Line and Limited

Price

SE : $21,625 — Most affordable option, providing basic features

$21,625 — Most affordable option, providing basic features SEL : $23,575 –Offers more features for a slight price increase

N Line : $28,465 — Higher price due to its performance features and sportier design

Limited : $27,065 — Most expensive among the non-performance trims

Interior features and comfort

SE : Cloth seating, manual climate control and a basic but functional interior

SEL : Dual-zone climate control and a proximity key with push-button start

N Line : Sportier touches — leather and cloth combination seats, sport steering wheel and aluminum pedals

Limited : Leather upholstery, a power sunroof and heated and ventilated front seats

Fuel efficiency

SE and SEL : Similar fuel efficiency –SE 36 mpg combined; SEL 34 mpg combined

mpg combined Limited: 34 mpg combined fuel efficiency

N Line : Slightly lower at around 31 mpg combined due to the turbo engine

When you’re hauling lawn signs, staging accessories and a mobile office on wheels, there’s no doubt that more is more when it comes to cargo space. But is it worth it to you to pay around twice as much for your vehicle — and fuel up twice as often? Only you can make that determination, but if an SUV is your preference, this fall’s Toyota 4Runner is a spectacular choice.

From Edmunds:

The birth of a new 4Runner is a rare thing — so rare, in fact, that we’ve been waiting 5,311 days since the launch of the fifth-generation 4Runner in 2009. In the last two decades, a solar eclipse has been more frequent than a new 4Runner. But all that changes Tuesday with the launch of the 2025 4Runner. It’s built on a brand-new platform, has different powertrain options, and offers seven different trims to pick from.

Price

SR5 : $40,705 — Most affordable option

SR5 Premium : $43,765 –More comfort features for a modest price increase

TRD Spor t: 43,565 — Priced higher due to its performance enhancements

TRD Off-Road : $44,550 — Priced higher due to its off-road capability

TRD Off-Road Premium : $47,130 — Adds additional luxury features

Limited : $49,940 — Among the highest in price, designed for more luxury

TRD Pro : $55,170 –Most expensive trim due to its extreme off-road capability

Off-road capability

SR5 and SR5 Premium : Capable off-roaders but no specialized off-road features

SR5 Premium TRD Sport: Has off-road capability, but it is more focused on on-road performance

TRD Off-Road and TRD Off-Road Premium: Serious off-road enhancements

Fuel Efficiency

16/19/17 (City/Highway/Combined MPG) across all Toyota 4-Runner trims

Interior and comfort features

SR5 : Cloth seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and basic safety features

SR5 Premium : Synthetic leather seats, heated front seats and an upgraded audio system

TRD Sport: Synthetic leather-trimmed seats and unique interior accents

TRD Off-Road and TRD Off-Road Premium : Same basic features as the SR5 and SR5 Premium, respectively, but with more off-road tech

TRD Off-Road Premium Limited : Most luxurious trim offering leather seats, a premium JBL sound system, dual-zone climate control and more tech and comfort features. This trim is focused more on luxury than off-roading, though it still comes with some off-road capability

TRD Pro : Combines rugged off-road capability with enhanced interior features, including TRD Pro leather upholstery and unique TRD badging and accents

Bracket 2: Lexus ES vs. BMW 5-Series

Comfort, reliability and quiet luxury are hallmarks of the Lexus brand, with a range of styles and features that make it an easy option for anyone looking at an upscale vehicle choice. From sporty to ultra lux, you’re sure to find yourself and your clients arriving in style when you choose a Lexus ES.

From Edmunds:

The ES 350 offers ample power, surprisingly good handling, and Lexus’ hallmark focus on comfort and serenity. Some rival German sedans can be sportier, but the ES remains one of today’s best all-around performers.

Trim options: ES 250, ES 350, ES 300h (hybrid) — Luxury, Ultra Luxury and Sport Designs

Price

ES 250 : $43,215 –Most affordable due to the smaller engine and fewer luxury features

ES 350 : $43,215 — Same pricing but more power than the ES 250

ES 300h : $44,615 — Often priced similarly to the ES 350 but offers savings in fuel costs

Luxury and Ultra Luxury trims: Ranges from $48,385 to $53,505 — Higher-end, more premium features increase the price significantly

F Sport : Ranges from $47,800 to $49,000 — Adds sport-focused features and usually sits between the base and luxury trims in terms of pricing

Fuel efficiency

ES 250, Luxury, Ultra Luxury and F Sport — 25/34/28 mpg (city/highway/combined)

ES 350, Luxury & Ultra Luxury — 22/32/26 mpg (city/highway/combined)

ES 300h and Luxury : 43/44/44 mpg (city/highway/combined)

F Sport: ES 350 22/31/25 (city/highway/combined)

Interior features

Standard Features : Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, dual-zone climate control, power-adjustable seats, and a premium audio system

Luxury & Ultra Luxury Trims : Upgrades include perforated leather upholstery, wood trim, heated and ventilated front seats and a panoramic sunroof

F Sport : Adds sporty touches like bolstered seats, aluminum pedals and sportier suspension tuning for a more dynamic driving experience.

The eighth iteration of the BMW 5-Series makes this a true classic among luxury sedans, synonymous with all the best connotations of German engineering and high-end performance autos. A range of premium materials and comfort features even in the base model make this the height of sophistication while optional all-wheel drive keeps you safe and secure during adverse road conditions.

From Edmunds:

Since its inception, the BMW 5 Series has been a midsize luxury sedan with a flair for performance. In the past, the 5 Series’ engine range has spanned from an economical turbocharged four-cylinder version to the fire-breathing, all-wheel-drive sports car-crushing M5. In an era where more and more sedans are being replaced by SUVs, BMW’s investments in the 5 Series make it clear the automaker still sees value in a competent, luxurious sedan.

When the 5 Series was redesigned for the 2024 model year, a plug-in hybrid variant was conspicuous in its absence. For 2025, BMW will remedy that with the new 550e xDrive.

Trim options: BMW 530i, 530i xDrive and 540i xDrive (Core Models)

Price

530i : $58,200 — Most affordable trim

530i xDrive : $60,500 — Priced slightly higher due to its plug-in hybrid system

540i xDrive : $65,200 — More expensive, reflecting the added power and luxury

Luxury and comfort features

530i: Standard leather upholstery, 14.9-inch curved touchscreen, heated front seats and ambient lighting.

530i xDrive: All features of the 530i — All-wheel drive for enhanced traction, sound insulation for a quieter ride and o ptional upgraded seats for enhanced luxury

540i xDrive : Premium materials — Upgraded leather options, and enhanced seat comfort features like ventilated seats and multi-way power adjustments

Fuel efficiency

530i : Respectable fuel efficiency for its class, around 31 mpg combined

530i xDrive 30 mpg combined

540i xDive: Slightly lower fuel economy than the 530i due to the larger engine, but still efficient for its performance around 28 mpg combined

Performance

530i: Acceleration 0-60 mph — 5.9 seconds

530i xDrive: Acceleration 0-60 mph — 5.8 seconds

540i xDrive: Acceleration 0-60 ph — 4.4 seconds

