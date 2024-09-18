September means Back to Basics here at Inman. As real estate navigates the post-settlement era with new commission rules, real estate professionals from across the country will share what’s working for them, how they’ve evolved their systems and tools, and where they’re investing personally.

Pulse is a recurring column where we ask for readers’ takes on varying topics in a weekly survey and report back with our findings.

We all know that resilience doesn’t come from easy times; it comes from meeting tough times head-on and outlasting them. Still, real estate pros could be forgiven for feeling they’ve endured more than their fair share of challenges lately, from high interest rates to low inventory to lawsuit settlements and attendant operational changes. Those who’ve handled that 1-2-3-4 punch have built reserves of strength that will make them more than a match for any market.

We want to narrow down the obstacles in your way, so tell us: What’s the biggest challenge in your business today? Is it lower commissions, fewer deals or a general air of uncertainty? Are you struggling to plan for the future amid so much uncertainty? Is your biggest struggle motivation- and mindset-related — just keeping yourself moving forward with PMA (that’s positive mental attitude). Let us know below:

We’ll compile a list of the top responses and post them on Inman next Tuesday.