Welcome to the Inman Power Wheels bracket, where your votes decide which car reigns supreme for real estate agents on the go. In weekly rounds, we’ll pit top vehicles against each other in a head-to-head battle, with the winners zooming forward until we crown the ultimate ride for real estate pros in September. From luxe to value models, SUVs to Sunbelt-market convertibles, vote for your favorites.

After the first week of voting, we’re down to the top eight vehicles in our bracket contest. We saw a surprisingly tight race between the American-made cars, while some categories, including SUV, saw landslide wins.

As the 2025 models roll out this fall, agents who are thinking about making a move to a new vehicle will learn even more about this round of vehicles. Check out the details for each car and choose your Final Four for next week — with the ultimate winner crowned on Friday, Oct. 4. Details come from Edmunds reviews, Car and Driver reviews and dealer descriptions.

Bracket 1: Hyundai Elantra vs. Mercedes-AMG E 63 S

Hyundai Elantra

Price: Starting at $21,625

Mileage: 32/41/36 (City/Highway/Combined MPG) (SE)

Trim options: SE, SEL, N Line and Limited

Standout features: Digital Key 2 Touch (select trims); Smart Cruise Control with Stop & Go

2025 release date: September 2024

The Hyundai Elantra is the perfect companion for busy real estate agents, combining convenience, safety and technology. With Digital Key 2 Touch on select trims, agents can unlock and start the car using their smartphone, leaving traditional keys behind. Stay connected on the road with a Wi-Fi hotspot and wireless charging pad to keep devices powered up.

The Elantra offers advanced safety features like Lane Keeping Assist (assistance maintaining proper lane positioning), while Smart Cruise Control Stop & Go (radar to maintain safe distance from cars ahead at driver’s selected speed) and customizable Drive Mode Select ensure a smooth, stress-free driving experience on the way to showings and appointments.

Mercedes-AMG E 63 S

Price: Starting at $112,800

Mileage: 16/24/19 (City/Highway/Combined MPG)

Trim options: N/A

Standout features: 4.0L V8 Biturbo Engine; 4MATIC+ All-Wheel Drive (AWD)

2025 release date: October 2024

Designed for real estate professionals who value both speed and utility, with a powerful V8 engine, this Mercedes accelerates from 0 to 60 mph in just 3.0 seconds, ensuring confidence on the road. The spacious trunk fits up to five carry-on suitcases, perfect for hauling signs, staging materials and a mobile office.

Features like Adaptive Cruise Control, 4MATIC+ AWD (all-weather traction), Apple CarPlay, wireless phone charging, and Comfort mode make it versatile for long drives, multiple showings, and navigating inclement road conditions with ease.

Bracket 2: Toyota 4-Runner vs. Ford Mustang GT

Toyota 4-Runner

Price: Starting at $40,705

Mileage: 16/19/17 (City/Highway/Combined MPG)

Trim options: SR5, TRD Sport, SR5 Premium, TRD Off-Road, TRD Off-Road Premium, Limited, TRD Pro

Standout features: Multi-Terrain Select System; Nitto Terra Grappler All-Terrain Tires

2025 release date: January 2025

Delivering off-road capabilities for property tours, open houses, or scoping out a new market and equipped with features like Nitto Terra Grappler All-Terrain Tires for increased grip along with a Multi-Terrain Select System (terrain modes that adjust traction control), the Toyota 4-Runner handles rugged terrain with ease.

Fold-flat second-row seats offer extra storage. With three USB ports, Apple CarPlay and Wi-Fi Connect, agents stay connected to clients, colleagues and the office for added security. In addition, the Safety Connect system adds peace of mind with emergency assistance and 24/7 roadside support.

Ford Mustang GT Premium Convertible

Price: Starting at $52,880

Mileage: 15/24/18 (City/Highway/Combined MPG)

Trim options: N/A

Standout features: Remote Start System; Convertible Rooftop

2025 release date: January 2025

Stylish and convenient for agents on the move who want to arrive in style, this convertible’s Voice-Activated Navigation System with pinch-to-zoom capability makes finding the way to showings seamless. With a Remote Start System, agents can warm or cool the car from a distance, making every trip more comfortable.

Powered by a 5.0L Ti-VCT V8 engine, the Mustang GT offers powerful performance, while its convertible roof provides a stylish way to enjoy sunny days or showcase properties with added flair.

Bracket 3: Lexus ES vs. Toyota Camry

Lexus ES

Price: Starting at $43,215

Mileage: 25/34/28 (City/Highway/Combined MPG) (ES 250 AWD)

Trim options: ES 250, 350, 300h – AWD, Luxury, Sport Designs

Standout features: 302-Horsepower 3.5-Liter V6 Engine (ES 350); Fuel-efficiency

2025 release date: September 2024

Real estate professionals can enjoy a balance of power, efficiency and safety with the Lexus ES. For agents who crave power, the 302-horsepower 3.5-liter V6 engine can go from 0 to 60 mph in just 6.6 seconds. Safety is also key in the ES, with the Lexus Safety System+, which includes the Pre-Collision System (radar and camera technology to detect vehicles, pedestrians, and even bicyclists in low-light conditions), providing peace of mind during daily commutes and client visits.

For agents who value fuel efficiency, the Lexus ES 300h offers a 44 MPG combined rating, which makes it not only efficient for city drives but also the most fuel-efficient non-plug-in luxury sedan in its class, ideal for covering long distances between appointments.

Toyota Camry

Price: Starting at $28,400

Mileage: 53/50/51 (City/Highway/Combined MPG) (LE)

Trim options: LE, SE, XLE, XSE

Standout features: Available Digital Key Capability (select trims — trial or subscription required); Hybrid Powertrain

2025 release: August 2024

Designed to keep agents ahead of the curve both on and off the road. the always-reliable Camry offers a blend of efficiency, power and cutting-edge technology, tailored perfectly for the busy lifestyle of a real estate agent. Owners will spend less time at the pump and more time meeting clients with the Camry’s advanced hybrid powertrain — 51 combined estimated mpg. On-demand all-wheel drive ensures peace of mind and stability, sensing and preventing slippage in challenging weather conditions.

Stop juggling while you’re searching for your car keys; with Digital Key Capability, available on the Camry XLE and XSE, your smartphone or smartwatch becomes a key. Through the Toyota app, lock or unlock your doors, preheat the cabin on frosty mornings, or even share access with a colleague.

Bracket 4: BMW 5-Series vs. Tesla Model-S

BMW 5-Series

Price: Starting at $58,200

Mileage: 28/35/31 (City/Highway/Combined MPG) (530i)

Fuel range: 504.00 city/highway 630.00

Trim options: BMW 530i, 530i xDrive, and 540i xDrive Sedans

Standout features: Fuel Range; Plug-In Hybrid Powertrain (Select Trims)

2025 release date: October 2024

The BMW 5-Series provides an impressive range of powertrain options, including a turbocharged inline-six engine and a thrilling plug-in hybrid choice, ensuring robust power and smooth acceleration. The 530i xDrive accelerates to 60 mph in just 5.5 seconds, delivering a powerful and dynamic driving experience. The plug-in fuel range is also impressive at 504/630 miles (city/highway).

Standard all-wheel drive on all models except the base version ensures a smooth and stable ride in any weather. The BMW 5-Series Luxury Seating Package enhances comfort with heated and ventilated front seats, advanced power adjustments and a massage feature. Additionally, the My BMW App allows agents to remotely lock and unlock the vehicle, while the available Remote Engine Start ensures the car is ready to go as soon as you are.

Tesla Model-S

Price: Starting at $68,490

Mileage: 125/115/120 (City/Highway/Combined MPG)

Trim options: Model-S, Model-S Plaid

Standout features: Acceleration (Plaid); Fuel Range

2025 release date: Release Date Pending

The Tesla Model-S Plaid delivers record-breaking acceleration, reaching 60 mph in 1.99 seconds, making it the fastest production vehicle available. Updated battery architecture allows for multiple high-performance runs without losing power.

Agents will appreciate the impressive range of of the Model-S — up to 402 miles on a single charge, reducing the need for frequent fuel stops between showings. The ability to recharge up to 200 miles in just 15 minutes at Tesla Superchargers ensures that you’re never delayed.

For added convenience, the Autopilot system assists with steering, braking and acceleration (under supervision), taking the hassle out of long drives. With front and rear trunks and fold-flat seats, the Tesla offers ample storage space — perfect for transporting large items for staging, open houses and more.

Email Richelle Hammiel