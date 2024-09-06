Welcome to the Inman Power Wheels bracket, where your votes decide which car reigns supreme for real estate agents on the go. In weekly rounds, we’ll pit top vehicles against each other in a head-to-head battle, with the winners zooming forward until we crown the ultimate ride for real estate pros in September. From luxe to value models, SUVs to Sunbelt-market convertibles, vote for your favorites.

Whether driving buyers to showings or aiming to make a big impression at a seller consultation, your vehicle is bound to make a statement — for better or worse. As 2025 models roll out in September and October, this is the time to take advantage of used car shoppers, favorable trade-in options and promotional events at the local dealership — from Toyotathons to Happy Honda Days.

The contest kicks off today with the entire roster of 16 vehicles, chosen for their overall appeal. Read on for each cars’ attributes and choose the eight you want to advance to the next round. Each Friday, as models are eliminated, we’ll return with more info about last week’s winners until we crown a Power Wheels champ in September. Details come from Edmunds reviews and dealer descriptions.

Bracket 1: Luxury sedans

Lexus ES

Features an all-wheel-drive system for agents traveling in cold or wet climates, smooth acceleration even in city traffic, low seat cushions/supportive seats that allow for easy entry and exit for both short and long stretches.

Genesis G80

A fast yet convenient choice for agents, featuring a turbocharged V6 engine for quick acceleration, elevated height and door sills for easy entry and exit, ample storage bins throughout and an all-wheel-drive system for reliable control in any weather.

Bracket 2: Japanese efficiency

Honda Accord

A fuel-efficient vehicle ideal for agents on the go, equipped with 19-inch wheels for a smooth ride, 16.7 cubic feet of trunk space for materials and supplies, wireless connectivity, and durable build quality designed to last.

Toyota Camry

A hybrid, fuel-efficient choice with optional all-wheel drive for stable driving, supportive seats for comfort on long trips, a quiet cabin for peaceful highway drives as agents prepare for the day, and a driving aid system that adjusts speed when other vehicles weave in and out of lanes.

Bracket 3: German engineering

Mercedes-Benz C-Class

Ideal for agents who prioritize peace and quiet on the road, this option also offers a 360-degree camera system for easy navigation in tight spaces and a turbocharged mild hybrid engine that delivers excellent fuel economy without compromising performance.

BMW 5 Series

Suitable for agents who prioritize both speed and fuel efficiency, this option features a turbocharged hybrid system available on select trims. It also boasts enhanced interior space for added comfort and storage, along with a Highway Assistant feature that enables hands-free driving.

Bracket 4: Made in the USA

Cadillac CT5

Satisfying the need for speed with its V6 engine, it also provides well-tuned suspension and accurate steering for a smooth, safe ride, adaptive cruise control to help maintain speed, item storage inside the cabin and next-level safety innovation.

Tesla Model S

Delivering remarkable speed and easy operation for any commute, it provides tire road grip for safety and stability, front and rear trunks for storage, plus autopilot and standard adaptive air suspension for comfortable cruising.

Bracket 5: Value investments

Kia Forte

A fuel-efficient choice packed with features for agents, its forward collision mitigation warns of obstacles ahead with a blind-spot warning system for detecting vehicles in the car’s blind spot (available on select trims). It also includes a native voice system that allows for hands-free operations while driving.

Hyundai Elantra

Providing agents with excellent fuel efficiency, it offers smooth handling for rough roads, and a voice-activated system that responds to web searches, addresses, and climate control commands.

Bracket 6: Sporty sedans

Mercedes-AMG E 63 S

This one delivers speed with its V8 biturbo engine, while AMG Dynamic Select driving modes let agents customize their driving experience. The 4MATIC all-wheel drive ensures safety in any road conditions.

Audi S4

Here you’ll find both power and speed, with adaptive suspension tailored for rough surfaces and a separate mode designed for more spirited driving.

Bracket 7: Durable SUVs

Toyota 4 Runner

Ideal for agents seeking off-road capability, it boasts high ground clearance and Toyota Racing Development (TRD) features that enhance control and safety in rugged terrains.

Volkswagen Tiguan

This SUV helps agents manage driving in different settings from parking lots to twisty roads and maintain control with minimal noise on highways at elevated speeds.

Bracket 8: Sunbelt convertibles

Mazda MX-5 Miata

This iconic convertible provides agents adaptable cruise control for comfort, Alexa voice control to complete agent commands during vehicle operation and a folding hardtop roof. There’s a post-crash braking system, which applies braking pressure when a collision is detected, for added safety.

Ford Mustang GT Premium Convertible

Ideal for agents who value safety and connectivity, it features a Personal Safety System that helps agents avoid injury by offering frontal crash protection, an SOS Post-Crash Alert System, which activates hazard lights and sounds an alert if airbags are deployed, and FordPass Connect services, including a 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot for deals on the go.

