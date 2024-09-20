Looking for a quick catch-up on the buzziest stories of the week? Here’s Inman Top 5, the most essential stories, according to Inman readers.

And don’t miss The Download, our weekly column that breaks down one of the top stories of the week and equips you with what you’ll need to meet next Monday head-on.

Roshani Sheth filed a lawsuit against the National Association of Realtors in June, alleging discrimination, sexual harassment and retaliation. A new filing offers more details.

It’s a tough market, but this is the market where careers are made, Real’s Jimmy Burgess writes. Double down on your work ethic, sharpening your skills and serving others.

The new commission rules are confusing. Compliance expert Summer Goralik unpacks whether it’s possible to confirm if a seller is willing to compensate buyer’s agents.

Despite its problems, brokerage CEO Sean Frank writes, NAR membership is still the logical option for real estate professionals.

Central bank policymakers drop short-term rates by 1/2 percentage point and signal more cuts ahead, but much of the impact may already be priced in to mortgage rates.