Real estate software company Lone Wolf has rolled out a new program for buyer agents in a show of support amid evolving commission rules — even going so far as naming it the Buyer’s Agent Club, Inman has learned.

The program will focus on training, software access and strategic resources to help agents communicate value using tools within the Lone Wolf ecosystem, like Spacio, Cloud CMA and Leads+, according to executives.

“Lone Wolf stands united with the real estate industry and steadfast in its position to support agents at every step of the transaction,” the company said in an announcement last week.

Cloud CMA users now will be able to create buyer reports to share what they bring to the home search and how to ensure buyers make the most competitive offer possible. Spacio’s CRM-connected sign-in experience is part of the Buyer’s Agent Club, as is its new lead generation service, Leads+, which was designed with buyer agents in mind, to “find and qualify buyer leads — without lifting a finger,” according to the announcement.

In July, Lone Wolf rolled out Lone Wolf Foundation, a revamped product lineup that aims to support flagship tools Lone Wolf Transact, Lone Wolf Front Office and Lone Wolf Back Office.

In an announcement over the summer, the company heralded the new platform as “both the culmination and the inauguration of the company’s multi-year mission to simplify real estate by bringing every key activity, process, and solution — from websites and CRM to CMA, open houses, transactions, back office and accounting, insights, and more — into one complete platform.”

The settlement between the National Association of Realtors and class of consumers has resulted in changes to commission structure and promotion that kicked in on August 17, the application of which remain vague to both practitioners and consumers, according to industry reports.

Lone Wolf CEO Jimmy Kelly said he hopes the latest product releases will help agents navigate changing policies around compensation amid a proposed settlement between the National Association of Realtors and homeseller plaintiffs that went into effect last month and has continued to confuse some agents and consumers.

“By providing agents with creative resources and strategies — as well as ways to win with specialized tools like Cloud CMA, Spacio, and Leads+ — we hope to empower real estate professionals to thrive in this new era,” Kelly said. “We’ve always made it a priority to innovate and respond to the changing needs of agents and brokers, and the Buyer’s Agent Club is a prime example of how we’re continuing this tradition.”

