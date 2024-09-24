Inman has built a strong reputation for attracting the best of the best to present at Inman Connect, offering attendees exclusive access to the brightest minds and biggest names in the game.

Branden Williams, President and co-founder, The Beverly Hills Estates

Nobody knows Beverly Hills like Branden Williams. Born and raised in the area, he has an inherent knowledge of the market and a preternatural ability for sales and out-of-the-box marketing strategies. Early in his career, Williams studied at LA’s Fashion Institute of Technology and has parlayed his love for fashion and style into a passion for design, architecture and luxury real estate. Learn the latest in luxury trends from Branden at ICNY.

Daniel Daggers, founder, DDRE Global

This British-born powerhouse has earned the nickname “Mr. Super Prime” for his specialization in selling properties valued at £10 million plus and for his track record of high transaction deals in the UK and abroad. Don’t miss his talk to see how he is leading DDRE Global to new heights.

Daniel Park, agent, Realty Executive Associates

Daniel Park is a residential agent based in Knoxville, Tennessee, who was recently voted winner of the 2024 Vance Burkey Award in recognition of his professionalism and expertise. Park’s educational background is in psychology and organizational leadership. He regularly coaches his real estate peers in sessions on emotional intelligence, stress management and personality types. Learn how to apply these psychological insights to improve your team dynamics and client relationships.

Dave Liniger, Chairman and co-founder, RE/MAX

A real estate legend and decorated Air Force combat veteran, in 1973, Dave Liniger co-founded RE/MAX with his wife and grew the business into a global real estate franchise with over 9,000 offices worldwide and 140,000 sales agents. Liniger retired from his position as CEO in 2018 but continues to lead and inspire as Chairman of the Board.

Jeff Rosenblum, co-founder and co-CEO, Questus

Learn everything you need to know about building — or rebuilding — your brand online from the leader of Questus, the digital agency whose clients include some of the world’s biggest brands: Apple, Amazon, American Express, Disney, Marriott and Starbucks.

Jimmy Burgess, agent and national team builder, Real Brokerage

Jimmy Burgess brings expertise gleaned from 30 years of real estate experience in northwest Florida and over $500 million in sales volume to the Inman Connect stage. Follow him on Youtube where he shares real estate business strategy insights for a sneak preview of his session at Connect!

Justin Bailey, CEO, Realty Executives Associates

Justin Bailey is the CEO of Realty Executives Associates, the largest real estate brokerage in East Tennessee. Bailey manages the internal and external responsibilities of the firm while also purposefully crafting the company’s brand identity in the marketplace. Join Bailey’s session at Connect for a masterclass in team leadership and brokerage branding.

Kamini Lane, President and CEO, Coldwell Banker Realty

Kamini Lane heads one of the nation’s largest real estate brokerages with over 55,000 affiliated agents in 600 offices across the United States. Lane holds an MBA from Harvard and brings over two decades of experience in marketing, communications, and operations, as well as a deep understanding of the luxury consumer to her role at Coldwell Banker. Previously, she has held leadership roles in marketing and branding in the fashion and fine dining spaces. Be sure to attend Lane’s session at Inman Connect to gain a deeper understanding of what moves the luxury consumer, and how to gain their trust as clients.

Leo Pareja, CEO, eXp Realty

Previous co-founder of Washington Capital Partners and Remine, Leo Pareja joined the executive team of eXp Realty as Chief Strategy Officer in 2022 and was recently promoted to CEO. In this role, he devises strategies to enhance and continually develop eXp Realty’s competitive edge and its value proposition to agents. Pareja has been recognized five times in the Swanepoel Power 200 (SP 200), ranking among the most powerful and influential executives in the residential real estate brokerage industry. Don’t miss his session which is sure to share optimization tactics that will uncover untapped growth opportunities in your business.

Mike DelPrete, Real estate tech strategist

Mike DelPrete is a global real estate tech strategist and a scholar-in-residence at the University of Colorado Boulder. He’s a former tech entrepreneur, CEO, strategy director and head of corporate development with broad expertise in online real estate tech, and a passion for growing new businesses. Attend his session to stay on the leading edge of real estate tech.

Rayni Williams, CEO and co-founder, The Beverly Hill Estates

Specializing in high-end real estate, Rayni Williams has established a remarkable record with more than $15.8 billion total with her partner in career sales, including some high-profile transactions for celebrity clients. Williams’ in-depth knowledge of market trends and luxury inventory, paired with her energetic and confident disposition has made her one of the nation’s top-producing female agents. Attend Williams’ session to learn the ins and outs of luxury real estate from this powerhouse agent and CEO.

Robert Reffkin, founder and CEO, Compass

Robert Reffkin is the author of No One Succeeds Alone and the founder and CEO of Compass. Since its founding in 2012, Compass has ascended under Reffkin’s leadership to become the country’s No. 1 real estate brokerage in the United States, achieving half a trillion dollars in real estate sales. Reffkin holds both B.A. and M.B.A. degrees from Columbia University, and his professional background includes roles at McKinsey and Goldman Sachs, along with a tenure as a White House Fellow.

Stefani Berkin, President, R New York

New York’s own Stefani Berkin, president of R New York, one of NYC’s largest real estate brokerage companies, leads a seasoned management team responsible for nearly 800 licensed agents spanning offices in New York, Connecticut, and Miami. Berkin is a hands-on leader providing comprehensive guidance in every facet of the business while fostering a cohesive, collaborative, and warm working environment that offers an industry-leading 100 percent commission model for its agents. Get inspired by Berkin’s innovative, attentive, and forward-thinking approach to leadership at Inman Connect.

