The partnership allows Miami Association of Realtors members access to Solid Earth’s Ezement Dashboard, which aims to heighten security while eliminating passwords, executives said Friday.

The Miami Association of Realtors has inked a partnership with Solid Earth, an Inman Innovator Award-winner, to share Ezement, the software company’s identity management tool, with its 60,000 members, Inman has learned.

The deal allows Miami Realtors access to Ezement’s identity management and single-login tool, which verifies personal data while streamlining access to services offered by the association, according to an announcement Friday.

“The launch of Solid Earth’s platform with Miami Realtors will bring a host of tools and features to the association’s members, enhancing their ability to manage listings, engage with clients and grow their business in a fully compliant and efficient digital ecosystem,” executives said on Friday. “This partnership allows for a more seamless and secure real estate transaction process.”

With Solid Earth, Miami Realtor brokerage members can tailor their content and security levels while gaining access to local business and marketing data through an integrated partnership with Local Logic, which provides macro- and micro-economic information for consumer-facing industries.

Securely managing user accounts for tens of thousands of agents across desktop and mobile products is a tall order for multiple listing services, which are often unequipped to tackle critical technology endeavors. Solid Earth offers products to help MLSs serve the needs of agents and their clients, according to the announcement. It can build consumer portal websites for MLS and association members.

“By partnering with Miami Realtors, we’re providing their members with the tools they need to succeed in such a dynamic environment,” said Eric Stegemann, CEO of Tribus Group, Solid Earth’s parent. “Our platform’s advanced features in the Ezement Dashboard, like biometric authentication and data integration, will streamline operations and enhance security, allowing agents to focus on what they do best – serving their clients.”

The Miami Association of Realtors is recognized for its commitment to helping members grow in unison with the industry’s rapid technology boom, going back to 2012 when it announced it was going “paperless.”

In May, it inked a software deal with Sidekick, an AI-productivity system that launched inside San Francisco-based brokerage Avenue 8, which subsequently folded as Sidekick grew in importance.

