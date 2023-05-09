Sixty thousand South Florida agents and brokers will be able to provide buyers and sellers with self-branded online homeowner portals, the Miami Association of Realtors announced Tuesday.

The Miami Association of Realtors, the largest local Realtor association in the nation, is the first to give its members free access to homeowner management technology from Milestones Labs, the 60,000-member trade group announced Tuesday.

Through the deal, MIAMI agents and brokers will be able to provide their buyer and seller clients with self-branded online homeowner portals that will allow both parties “to have everything in one place, including listings, mortgage apps, forms and documents, home finances, client education, recommended local service providers and more,” the association said.

By helping “take the anxiety out of homeownership,” Milestones will position agents as “lifetime trusted advisors” for everything related to a client’s home, according to MIAMI.

“MIAMI Realtors sees three clear benefits to offering Milestones hubs, including support for people relocating to South Florida, secure cloud-based storage for all important documents that homeowners need access to in the event of a disaster, like a hurricane, and access to contractors who can help homeowners maintain their property,” MIAMI Chief of MLS and Innovation Liz Sturrock said in a statement.

Starting in mid-May, MIAMI members can access the Milestones app when they log into the association’s Matrix MLS system through the CoreLogic Clareity single sign-on dashboard.

Milestones, a participant in the National Association of Realtors’ REACH tech accelerator class of 2021, announced a $10.3 million Series A funding round in July 2022. The company is one among many that offer to keep clients and agents connected post-transaction. Others include Centriq, CORE Home, HomeBinder, HomeKeepr, Home Manager, HomeZada, Plunk, and Zyyah.

What makes Milestones different?

“The feature of Realtors sharing service providers in a portal is unique,” Sturrock told Inman.

“When I closed on my last property, I received those resources via text from my Realtor. I [w]ould have loved a solution like this and I think anyone relocating to a new area will as well!”

“I appreciate having one place to go back to rather than searching my texts,” she added.

“I believe agents would prefer to add providers once, instead of sending a flood of texts at the closing table. They would only send to someone who asks. This provides a great resource and will create a sticky relationship that keeps the Realtor front of mind.”

The California Association of Realtors was the first Realtor association to partner with Milestones overall, while MIAMI is the first local Realtor association.

“We are thrilled to launch Milestones with the Miami Association of Realtors,” Milestones CEO Dustin Gray said in a statement.

“Their dedication to launching new services with the support of trainers, customer outreach staff, and their excellent communications and marketing support assures that all Realtors will be able to help their customers improve the challenges they face with homeownership.”

