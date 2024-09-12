After nine years with Compass, Bobby Jones has joined Douglas Elliman as its executive director of luxury sales. Jones specializes in listing waterfront and luxury estates across South Florida.

Whether it’s refining your business model, mastering new technologies, or discovering strategies to capitalize on the next market surge, Inman Connect New York will prepare you to take bold steps forward. The Next Chapter is about to begin. Be part of it. Join us and thousands of real estate leaders Jan. 22-24, 2025.

Compass Florida founding agent Bobby Jones has moved to Douglas Elliman, taking on the role of executive director of luxury sales for the NYC-based brokerage. Jones spent nine years at Compass specializing in commercial development, leasing and sales, and listing waterfront and luxury estates in Miami and Palm Beach.

“The word is out,” Jones said in a LinkedIn post on Tuesday. “After 9 years with Compass, I’ve decided to explore some new and exciting opportunities with Douglas Elliman. I want to thank everyone at Compass and am proud to be a part of the team that launched Florida. Much more to come…”

Jones started his real estate career in 2007 as the director of acquisitions and eMarketing for Olen Properties, a Newport Beach-based developer with a portfolio of 17,000 luxury rental units and more than 8 million square feet of commercial space. Jones’ first focus was Quantum Town Center, a Boynton Beach luxury mixed-use development with 70,000 square feet of retail space and more than 2,000 luxury apartments.

By the end of his tenure with Olen, Jones closed $85 million in residential and commercial acquisition and development deals.

In 2015, Jones joined Compass as a founding member of the NYC-based brokerage’s Florida operations, which includes 19 offices in key locations, such as Miami Beach, Boca Raton, Palm Beach, Ft. Lauderdale, Orlando, Tampa and Miramar Beach. Several Compass Florida agents and teams topped the RealTrends The Thousand‘s latest list, earning top 10 rankings in medium teams by sales volume, top 50 in large teams by sales volume, and top 25 in mega teams by sales volume.

“Bobby’s strength lies in his ability to connect with people,” Douglas Elliman said of Jones in an emailed statement. “His approachable style, combined with his expertise in real estate, makes him a standout in the industry.”

“Whether working with clients to find their dream home or navigating complex commercial deals, Bobby brings an unwavering commitment to every project,” they added. “His education at Rollins College, where he earned a degree in business, economics, and sociology, further enhances his understanding of the market and what drives his clients’ needs.”

Email Marian McPherson