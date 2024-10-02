Two-and-a-half hours from Seattle, Quincy has become the top Airbnb destination in the US. The 8,225-person town is known for its wineries, music and outdoor attractions.

When looking at a map of Quincy, Washington, you’ll see four points of interest — a 3.8-star Dollar Tree on the town’s main throughway, a Knights Inn motel that allows guests under 17 to stay for free and Idle Hour Eatery & Spirits with its highly-rated burgers delighting the town’s 8,225 residents. However, the last point of interest, Sabey Data Center, has proven to be the most important of all.

Sabey and a few other centers like it, the Seattle Times said, helped vault Quincy to the top of Airbnb‘s 2024 summer destinations as contract workers look for short-term housing. Grant County Tourism Commission Marketing Director Rachelle Baughman told the Times these workers are coming to “help get these tech startups going” and then leave.

“They’re seeing a lot of Airbnb rentals that way,” she said.

Quincy has 926 Airbnb listings, ranging from a log cabin bonus room for $32 per night to a sprawling luxury ranch for $782 per night. A lion’s share of the listings come with five-star ratings, including a $35 per night basecamp spot near a highway that provides easy access to the Columbia River.

Airbnb representatives said they couldn’t provide any additional insight into Quincy’s sudden popularity, noting they don’t keep tabs on why a guest is traveling to a certain locale.

Beyond the work opportunities, Baughman said Quincy often attracts vacationers from Seattle and Portland who are searching for an affordable getaway. Visitors, she said, love the city’s plethora of outdoor attractions including the Crescent Bar Recreation Area and Colockum Ridge Golf Course. For those who’d rather chew cud than spend the day hiking, Baughman said Quincy and the surrounding area offers an impressive lineup of restaurants and wineries.

Lastly, she said LiveNation’s Gorge Amphitheatre has buoyed the town’s profile, with world-renowned artists such as the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Willie Nelson, Bob Dylan and John Mellencamp appearing.

“[Quincy is] growing super fast and people are hearing about it,” Baughman said. “I really think that we have a really unique opportunity, and people are finally recognizing it, and it’s super exciting. Our winery region’s growing in that area, and people like our welcoming, community-oriented atmosphere, so it’s becoming an ideal destination, and I can’t wait to watch it grow.”

