Online rental portal Zumper will now give its users the ability to search for rentals in buildings that allow tenants to rent units out part-time on Airbnb.

In its quest to land more inventory for its platform, Airbnb landed a key new partnership this week.

The rental platform Zumper announced on Tuesday that it would give its users the ability to filter their search to include apartments that allow them to rent units out on Airbnb.

Renters searching on Zumper can now filter their search to see where they can offset the cost of their lease by renting out their unit short term.

“Renters will be able to discover multifamily communities on Zumper where they can earn extra income from renting out their unit on Airbnb part-time,” Zumper CEO Anthemos Georgiades said. “At the same time, property owners and management companies can empower tenants to host guests responsibly on Airbnb, while also making their community stand out from the pack when renters are considering where to live.”

The partnership might come at a good time for property managers, renters and Airbnb.

In late 2022, Airbnb announced a new effort to partner with the owners of multifamily buildings to allow renters to list their units on the platform part-time. It was part of the company’s ongoing effort to bring more hosts and housing options onto the platform, keeping prices in check while the company competes with hotels for travelers.

As of this month, 18 of the nation’s largest 50 apartment owners have partnered with Airbnb, Zumper said.

Property managers in many U.S. markets face intense competition for renters as a construction boom added a rush of new supply and options for renters to pick from.

Renters who watched the price of renting a typical unit in the U.S. skyrocket during the COVID housing market can now tailor their searches to include buildings where they can offset the price of rent through Airbnb.

Zumper said its new partnership would allow property managers to maintain some control and visibility into short-term rentals within their buildings.

“Airbnb-friendly rental communities can also elect to earn a share of the revenue from stays as well as have visibility and controls over the number of nights that may be hosted per year, occupancy limits, and more,” Zumper said. “The success of the program can be easily monitored and analyzed using Airbnb tools.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Zumper to bring more renters to Airbnb-friendly apartments,” said Jesse Stein, head of Airbnb for Real Estate. “Traditionally, renters haven’t always had an easy time finding a home they could host on Airbnb. That’s why we launched the Airbnb-friendly marketplace and why this partnership with Zumper is so meaningful. Everyone should have the opportunity to earn extra income on their space.”

Email Taylor Anderson