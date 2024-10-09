Another online space editor means the portal leader continues to focus on helping agents better serve sellers and buyers better grasp the potential of a prospective home.

Whether it’s refining your business model, mastering new technologies, or discovering strategies to capitalize on the next market surge, Inman Connect New York will prepare you to take bold steps forward. The Next Chapter is about to begin. Be part of it. Join us and thousands of real estate leaders Jan. 22-24, 2025.

Zillow has purchased Virtual Staging AI, a company specializing in digital property staging. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Zillow pointed Inman to an Oct. 8 blog post, in which the portal leader said it will “bring this technology to real estate professionals as part of Zillow’s broad suite of software and advertising solutions.”

That “broad suite” is colloquially known as Zillow’s “Super App,” a collection of software products, some integrated, some not, designed to offer listing marketing services for agents and more market-ready properties for their sellers. The industry largely misconstrued the concept of the Super App as some sort of stand-alone consumer-facing panacea for overcoming search and transaction challenges.

Largely marketed under ShowingTime+, the pace at which Zillow is introducing agent-facing business tools doesn’t seem to be slowing. It launched Listing Showcase with whole house tours and navigable floor plans in 2023 and recently improved its search experience with natural language AI. It acquired image marketing company VRX Media in 2022 and then photography management solution Aryeo in Summer 2023, using both to power what is now Listing Media Services, Zillow’s property marketing services provider.

“The acquisition of VSAI underscores Zillow’s commitment to enabling the real estate industry to become more digital, integrated and productive,” the blog post said. “By leveraging Zillow’s tech, AI and product expertise, real estate professionals can focus on serving their clients with the high-value, person-to-person work that makes a customer experience exceptional.”

Inman reviewed Virtual Staging AI in 2023, highlighting its intuitive experience, its AI’s photo-realism and the pace of its renderings. It was co-founded by Michael Bonacina and Mikhail Andreev, who as students worked on its foundations within Harvard Innovation Labs.

“The user needs only upload a high-quality image and choose the room type from a drop-down list, such as bathroom, kitchen, bedroom, living room and so on. Images are rendered as you wait and can be redone if the first iteration isn’t what you’re looking for. The style defaults to mid-century modern, but new interior design themes are available,” the review stated.

The company’s digital staging products will still be available through its eponymous website, with Zillow stating that it’s working on a full integration into Zillow Showcase.

Email Craig Rowe

Zillow
Show Comments Hide Comments
Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Only 3 days left to register for Inman Connect Las Vegas before prices go up! Don't miss the premier event for real estate pros.Register Now ×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription
×