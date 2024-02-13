Mark your calendars for the ultimate real estate experiences with Inman’s upcoming events! Dive into the future at Connect Miami, immerse in luxury at Luxury Connect, and converge with industry leaders at Inman Connect Las Vegas. Discover more and join the industry’s best at inman.com/events.

At Inman Connect New York, Zillow President Susan Daimler talked with Inman Founder Brad Inman and gave some insight into the new “super app” the company has been talking about building. Many have been wondering, where is it?

Daimler revealed that the app is being built out on the Zillow app now, and what’s done is available. The portal executive also shared her skepticism behind the “Your Listing, Your Lead” approach of Homes.com, with concerns that it neither serves agents nor consumers very well. During the session, the pair also discussed consumer behavior and the portal wars.