The Department of Housing and Urban Development has partnered with Zillow for “Let’s Make Home the Goal,” a campaign aimed at connecting minority communities with HUD pre-housing counseling services.

Whether it’s refining your business model, mastering new technologies, or discovering strategies to capitalize on the next market surge, Inman Connect New York will prepare you to take bold steps forward. The Next Chapter is about to begin. Be part of it. Join us and thousands of real estate leaders Jan. 22-24, 2025.

The Department of Housing and Urban Development tapped Zillow to join “Let’s Make Home the Goal,” a multi-year campaign to educate minority communities about free pre-housing counseling services through the Department’s Office of Housing Counseling (OHC).

The campaign, which launched in 2023, has already reached five million potential buyers in 15 media markets. Now, with Zillow, HUD estimates the campaign will reach an additional eight million potential buyers in 42 media markets through ads across the portal’s digital and social media platforms.

“At Zillow, we are committed to getting more people home,” Zillow VP of Government Affairs Jennifer Butler said. “We were founded with a focus on transparency and providing access to the data and information needed to find housing.”

“We’re expanding on that foundation by helping consumers get connected to the right resources, helping to reduce the barriers they face to securing affordable housing,” she added. “Partnering with HUD on their ‘Let’s Make Home the Goal’ campaign and increasing access to quality credit counseling services is an important step to help bridge the homeownership gap and build generational wealth for more families.”

Founded in the 70s, the OHC pairs aspiring homeowners with HUD-certified housing counselors who guide them through the purchasing process, including how to pre-qualify for a mortgage, create a down payment savings plan, apply for homebuyer assistance, and leverage tax credits. The typical homebuyer who uses OHC services saves $11,300 in total debt, according to the OHC’s Facebook page.

“Every day, HUD’s counselors provide thousands of Americans with trusted advice about buying a home, avoiding foreclosure, and locating and sustaining affordable housing. But we know we can help even more people,” HUD Acting Secretary Adrianne Todman said in a prepared statement.

“Together, we will reach a new generation of homeowners, help more families build generational wealth, and continue our work to help Americans historically left out of the homebuying process.”

Alongside the Zillow partnership, HUD also announced the Modernizing the Delivery of Housing Counseling Services final rule. The rule allows HUD-approved housing counseling agencies to use virtual and remote (e.g. phone calls, Zoom meetings, etc.) methods to contact homebuyers and renters who cannot attend in-person meetings due to work obligations, limited transportation or disability.

“We’re excited to raise awareness about the availability and benefits of housing counseling,” Federal Housing Commissioner Julia Gordon said of the campaign and final rule. “These initiatives make it easier for households to access the assistance they need to navigate the homebuying process or to secure safe, affordable and stable housing.”

Email Marian McPherson