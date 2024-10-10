Whether it’s refining your business model, mastering new technologies, or discovering strategies to capitalize on the next market surge, Inman Connect New York will prepare you to take bold steps forward. The Next Chapter is about to begin. Be part of it. Join us and thousands of real estate leaders Jan. 22-24, 2025.

As an award-winning top producer and a 20-year resident of Charlotte, North Carolina, Steve Lonnen has served hundreds of clients, seeking to offer a world-class customer experience with a focus on luxury buyers and sellers, new construction and those who are relocating to and from the area.

“With experience in the local high-end property market, a network of affluent clients and industry professionals, and strong negotiation skills my clients have achieved great results. The way we get those results include a commitment to personalized and discreet service, a keen eye to details, and best in class marketing,” Lonnen said.

“My integrated marketing strategy combines the necessary elements of traditional, digital and social media that every seller needs to get their home sold at the best possible value. I’ve spent countless hours understanding each space, how they’re connected, and when to utilize each lever and apply it to each client’s individual situation.”

Find out how this North Carolina broker got his start in real estate and what he wishes he had known from the beginning.

Broker Spotlight: Steve Lonnen

Name: Steve Lonnen

Title: Owner, SL Home Group

Experience: 7 years

Location: Greater Charlotte, North Carolina

Brokerage name: REAL Brokerage

Team size: 7 agents

Transaction sides: 74

Sales volume: $33 million

How did you get your start in real estate?

I was in the corporate recruiting world with the same organization for almost 15 years prior to real estate. I learned that some of my strengths were researching and identifying solutions, resilience and a desire to see others succeed.

One of my favorite parts of the job was helping my internal team and clients make really important decisions. I knew at some point I would always want to work for myself, and I knew if I was going to leave the amazing company I was working for, it would have to involve being able to combine those strengths.

I felt the best way I could do that is if I could relate to others. As I considered options I started to zero in on real estate because at that point I had personally bought and sold multiple homes, I had rental property, and had even gone through the home building process. Having all of those experiences allowed me to relate and empathize with anyone going through any of those scenarios.

I understand the questions, concerns, frustrations, sleepless nights, considerations and excitement that most people have behind the scenes. Knowing this gave me the confidence that I could connect with almost anyone, and if I could connect with them then I could offer them a plan, solutions, exceptional effort and a service level that would allow for a great experience.

What’s something you know now that you wish you knew when you started?

There’s so much I know today vs. when I started. The biggest thing is that real estate is a team sport. From the outside looking in it appears that real estate is all about the individual agent, but successful agents have great people all around them and their clients. This includes all the service providers (lenders, attorneys, inspectors, contractors, transaction coordinators, admins, other agents, etc).

The best way to look at a real estate transaction is like a cruise ship and the real estate agent is the captain of that ship. In order for that ship to arrive at its final destination on time with raving passengers the captain has to navigate the ship and manage all of the supporting departments that allow for a great experience.

What’s your top tip for freshly licensed brokers?

As a freshly licensed broker, the most important thing is to identify the right environment and people that understand your goals, build a plan, and hold you accountable. When you’re in that environment, get to work…nothing will replace the experience and knowledge you receive from working in the business and closing business. Bonus tip: You can’t want something for someone more than they want it for themselves. This is especially true in real estate and people’s decisions in buying and/or selling property.

What makes a good leader?

What makes me a good leader is I don’t believe it’s all about me, in fact I believe as a leader my people don’t work for me it is my responsibility to work for them. Creating an environment and culture that allows others to grow and flourish. This means I’m always listening to and observing others, and it allows me to learn and make adjustments and decisions that offers value to others.

I also am confident in who I am; the values and principles of authenticity, accountability and care for others that guide me, but humble enough to not have to be the expert in everything and I’m always looking to learn, grow, and make changes as needed. Anything I suggest to or teach my team I am willing to do myself…I believe it’s important to be the hardest worker in the room and lead through being that example.

What’s one thing you wish every agent knew?

I wish every agent knew that this career is all about serving others — our clients, colleagues and community. The better we get at serving others and treating them with the same care and respect we would want, the better our individual results will be. This career can provide so much opportunity, yet it’s all predicated on our ability to helping others become successful.

