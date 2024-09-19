Find out how this Indiana broker-owner got his start, what he believes is coming next and why partnering with @properties three years ago “was one of the best business decisions” he and his team ever made.

Broker-owner Mark Nottingham loves the Greater Indianapolis, Lafayette and Evansville, Indiana, markets he and his @properties brokerage serve. “It is a great climate to be in a thriving but also accessible marketplace,” he said. “Indianapolis is a great housing market to spotlight because it is a microcosm of what is happening around the country.”

Nottingham said that a “culture of abundance” is central to his company’s identity and success. “I think my view of the industry is different than most,” he said. “Specifically, I think that our industry too often defaults to a scarcity view that forces every interaction into a win/lose competition for resources. In reality, the majority of the interactions in our industry are opportunities for abundance where value can be created for every stakeholder.”

Broker Spotlight: Mark Nottingham

Name: Mark Nottingham

Title: Broker-owner Experience: 15 years Location: Indianapolis, Indiana Brokerage name: @properties Rankings: 10th largest brokerage in our marketplace Team size: 188 Realtors Transaction sides: 2,000 per year Sales volume: $700 million per year Awards: 2020 Indianapolis Business Journal 40 under 40

How did you get your start in real estate? As the housing recession began to hit Indianapolis in 2008, I decided to get a real estate license to facilitate investing in foreclosed homes. On the side, I represented a few friends in buying their own homes, and I quickly realized how much I enjoyed the process of helping someone accomplish a significant goal in their life. I would not say I have ever been passionate about houses, but it did not take me long to realize that I am passionate about working together with a client to impact their outcomes in life. What’s your top prediction for the future? Affordability will be the largest issue facing our industry in the second half of my career. I do not think most people in my community understand how challenging it will be for a median income earner to own a home in 10 years. What’s your top tip for freshly licensed brokers? Invest in the activities that are aimed at long-term success. There are no shortcuts and the most productive uses of your time generally take two to three years to produce the outcomes you desire. Name 3 people you admire Larry Kendall, Author and founder of Ninja Selling: Larry’s content has been a pivotal part of my own formation as a broker and continues to define the mindset of our company. I am so grateful for his influence in the industry.

Max Depree, former CEO of Herman Miller and author of Leadership is an Art: His view of what it means to lead through service is something that I continually aspire to.

Brad Stevens, General manager of the Boston Celtics: Brad is from Indianapolis and led Butler University to back-to-back runner up finishes in the NCAA tournament before going on to work for the Celtics. I admire how he defines success in the millions of small choices and behaviors played out over a long time period rather than the more simplistic view of “winning or losing” in the moment.

What makes a good leader?

The leaders that I admire the most emulate what Max Depree says about leadership in Leadership is an Art: “The first responsibility of a leader is to define reality. The last is to say thank you. In between, the leader must become a servant and a debtor.”