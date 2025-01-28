The chaos surrounding commissions that characterized much of 2024 was still on the minds of the professionals packed into the New York Hilton Midtown last week. See the conversations you missed.

Last week in Manhattan, the industry’s newsmakers gathered at Inman Connect New York to unpack the issues of the moment, debating the merits of divisive policies like Clear Cooperation and NAR’s three-way agreement, among other hot topics from last year, while saving room for the biggest headlines of 2025.

Unsurprisingly, perhaps, the chaos surrounding real estate commissions that characterized much of 2024 was still on the minds of the professionals packed into the New York Hilton Midtown last week. And many of the executives and influencers who shaped how we saw those antitrust lawsuits were also on hand.

Among them, National Association of Realtors CEO Nykia Wright vowed transparency while at the helm of the trade organization during her first ICNY appearance, and CRMLS General Counsel Ed Zorn, who, alongside World Chief Legal Officer Jessica Edgerton, warned agents not to fall back on old practices.

Whether you were at ICNY in person, joined virtually or kept up with the stories online, there’s probably something you missed. Check out some of the sessions below, and catch up on the latest buzz on the topics most critical to your work.

Commissions

Nykia Wright vows transparency, turnaround as NAR chief executive

 

During her first appearance at an Inman Connect event, Wright said she previously brought another entity back “from the brink of extinction and irrelevance” and will now do the same at NAR.

Real estate lawyers take big stand against agent commission sharing

 

CRMLS General Counsel Ed Zorn and Leading Real Estate Companies of the World Chief Legal Officer Jessica Edgerton warned agents not to fall back on old practices, like sharing commissions.

How to take advantage of ‘the new normal’ post-NAR settlement

 

Kendall Bonner, Russ Cofano and Christine Jacobson urged agents to change how they communicate their value.

Clear Cooperation Policy

Umansky, Dwiggins clash in heated debate over Clear Cooperation

Mauricio Umansky argued that Clear Cooperation stifles competition. Meanwhile, James Dwiggins said the rule puts the customer first.

Zillow CEO Jeremy Wacksman: ‘Everyone wins’ with CCP in place

In his first Inman Connect appearance since becoming Zillow’s CEO, Jeremy Wacksman talked about the Super App, AI and why maintaining Clear Cooperation is best for agents and consumers.

Brad Inman proclaims real estate agents ‘champions of the world’

Following a tough year of commission lawsuits and a challenging housing market, the Inman founder reminded real estate professionals Thursday that they are survivors poised for a rebirth.

