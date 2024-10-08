The luxury broker is the latest to leave embattled Official in the wake of multiple lawsuits alleging the Alexanders committed rape and sexual assault. Lustgarten has closed more than $250 million in career sales.

Whether it’s refining your business model, mastering new technologies, or discovering strategies to capitalize on the next market surge, Inman Connect New York will prepare you to take bold steps forward. The Next Chapter is about to begin. Be part of it. Join us and thousands of real estate leaders Jan. 22-24, 2025.

Another top agent once affiliated with the Alexander brothers’ embattled brokerage Official has left the firm, The Real Deal reported on Monday.

Isaac Lustgarten is now hanging his license with The Corcoran Group and is based out of the firm’s Surfside office.

Lustgarten spent many years with The Alexander Team at Douglas Elliman helping Oren Alexander run operations in South Florida while Tal Alexander largely led New York.

When the brothers left Douglas Elliman in 2022 to launch Side-backed Official with cofounders Nicole Oge, Richard Jordan and Andrew Wachtfogel, Lustgarten came along as well to serve as one of the firm’s founding agents.

This past summer, news sites were filled with stories about the Alexander brothers as they became the subjects of multiple lawsuits from women who alleged that the brothers had raped and sexually assaulted them, sometimes in coordinated attacks, dating back to incidents that occurred around 2010. After the news broke, more than a dozen women came forward, alleging they were also victims, in reports that were detailed in The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal. Both brothers have denied the allegations.

In the wake of the allegations, the firm’s other cofounders attempted to move beyond the scandal by distancing themselves from the Alexanders. Negotiations with the Alexanders over the direction of the brokerage fell through, however, and Oge, Jordan and Wachtfogel ultimately forfeited their ownership in the firm in mid-August.

Lustgarten moved his license to Corcoran on Oct. 1, according to state records. When Oren Alexander stepped away from his role at Official over the summer, Lustgarten took over his listings, including a $29 million penthouse at Turnberry Ocean Club in Sunny Isles Beach.

The luxury broker’s career sales exceed $250 million and include notable deals like the $20 million sale of 115 Arvida Parkway and the $18.7 million sale of 14A at Miami Beach’s Faena House.

“We are thrilled to welcome Isaac to Corcoran,” Corcoran Group President and CEO Pamela Liebman said in a statement. “He has deep knowledge of the discerning South Florida market, and with the strength of the Corcoran brand behind him, he will be an unstoppable force in Miami and beyond.”

Tal and Oren Alexander did not respond to a request for comment by press time.

Lustgarten was born in Barranquilla, Colombia, and moved to Miami as a teenager, a press release from Corcoran said. Before starting his real estate career, he worked in corporate roles at ESPN and Zumba.

“I’m excited to join The Corcoran Group, a company that most aligns with my career goals,” Lustgarten said in a statement. “I look forward to the new opportunities that being part of Corcoran presents and the incredible potential for my professional growth.”

Jared Schwadron, also a long-time Alexander Team member, left Official for Compass last month. More than a dozen agents have left the firm in total since allegations started mounting against the brothers.

Official reportedly pulled out of the lease for its Aspen office just a few months after opening, in the wake of the cofounders’ fallout. The firm now has just six agents remaining in Florida, including Sarah Miller and Price Hassan, according to records.

Prior to the Alexanders’ lawsuits becoming public, Official had been handling sales and marketing for a number of luxury condo developments in South Florida, including Michael Stern’s Dolce & Gabbana-branded condo in Brickell, Shvo’s Rosewood-branded condo at the Raleigh in Miami Beach, and Jonathan Landau’s Indian Creek Residence & Yacht Club in Bay Harbor Islands.

Shortly after the reports about the Alexanders’ behavior went public, Stern and Shvo opted to cut ties with Official. Only recently has Indian Creek Residences & Yacht Club done the same — a spokesperson told TRD on Monday that the developer has chosen a new sales team and will share more “in the coming weeks.”

Get Inman’s Luxury Lens Newsletter delivered right to your inbox. A weekly deep dive into the biggest news in the world of high-end real estate delivered every Friday. Click here to subscribe.

Email Lillian Dickerson