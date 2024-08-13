After unsuccessful negotiation attempts with Oren and Tal Alexander, Chief Growth Officer Nicole Oge, CEO Richard Jordan and President of New Development Andrew Wachtfogel are “forfeiting ownership” of the firm.

Inman Connect is moving from Las Vegas to San Diego in 2025 and it’ll be bigger, better, and bolder than ever before. Join us for Inman Connect San Diego on July 30-Aug. 1, 2025, with the brightest minds in real estate to shape the future of the industry. Reserve your spot today for an exclusive discount.

After months of disruption at Side-backed firm Official in the wake of rape allegations levied against co-founders Oren and Tal Alexander, the firm’s other three co-founders have relinquished their ownership and are leaving the firm, Business Insider reported.

Chief Growth Officer Nicole Oge, CEO Richard Jordan and President of New Development Andrew Wachtfogel are “forfeiting ownership,” they told the news outlet, and effectively leaving operations of the two-year-old brokerage in the hands of the Alexander brothers.

Both Oren and Tal are now unlicensed in Florida and New York, their primary markets. They have denied the allegations against them, which have been detailed in multiple lawsuits launched by women who allege rape and sexual assault by the brothers dating back to at least 2010.

In a joint statement from Oge, Jordan and Wachtfogel that was emailed to Inman, the partners said the fallout from the rape allegations against Oren and Tal has seriously hindered the business.

“Since we first became aware of the accusations against Official’s other co-founders beginning in early June, we have worked to support our team and preserve the company on behalf of its employees, agents and clients,” the statement reads. “However, the impact of this news on our business has been severe. We work with the best people in the industry, but these events have significantly limited the ability of our agents and development teams to operate and transact with clients, and we anticipate future challenges that cannot be overcome.”

The trio’s departure will be effective on Aug. 15, 2024. The moves reportedly come on the heels of weeks of negotiations between the Alexander brothers and the other co-owners over ownership stakes in Official.

In a separate statement sent to Inman, Oge said she, Jordan and Wachtfogel had poured their “heart and soul” into the company, which had been moving on a successful path until the rape allegations against the brothers and their other brother, Alon Alexander, came to light.

“We made a huge impact in a short amount of time and are so proud of the work we did together,” Oge said. “We could not be more disappointed that we were not informed by Tal and Oren of these lawsuits and threats to our firm, and that our talented teams are now prevented from continuing Official on its path. These allegations are disturbing to us all, but importantly they are clearly opening up dialogue around the brokerage industry’s culture toward women at large.”

The news appeared to be in conflict with previous reports that suggested Oren and Tal were distancing themselves from Official after they had both publicly stated they would relinquish their roles as co-founders due to the lawsuits that had been launched against them.

However, their attorney, James Cinque, told Business Insider otherwise. He told the news outlet that the brothers “never said they were going to leave” and that “they want to continue with the business.”

“Official is concluding ownership and management changes to ensure continued excellent service to its markets,” Cinque said in a statement. “Tal and Oren Alexander wish the three members who are departing to pursue new opportunities the best of luck and much success. The Alexander brothers are excited about their new lineup and will be announcing details very soon.”

A representative for Tal Alexander did not immediately respond to Inman’s request for comment.

A spokesperson for Side told Inman that Tal and Oren’s real estate licenses are “not active on the Side platform.” They added that the firm “would not have established a partnership with them had we known of these serious allegations.”

Within one week of lawsuits against Oren and his twin brother, Alon, coming to light in June, Oge had said in a statement that Oren was “immediately isolated from the business” and that “the process of removing him from ownership is well underway.”

After Tal had later been accused of rape through a lawsuit filed in June, he said he would “take a leave” from Official.

Last month, Official West Coast founding agent Tyrone McKillen departed the firm along with his eight-person team, Plus Real Estate.

Within the last week, at least five agents in New York and Florida have also left the firm.

Oren has now been named in four lawsuits against him alleging rape and sexual assault, while Tal has been accused of rape in one lawsuit. Before the brothers co-founded Official, they were agents at Douglas Elliman for about 10 years.

Get Inman’s Luxury Lens Newsletter delivered right to your inbox. A weekly deep dive into the biggest news in the world of high-end real estate delivered every Friday. Click here to subscribe.

Email Lillian Dickerson