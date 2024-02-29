Century 21 has expanded its presence in South Florida with Soflo Home Realty, a six-year-old woman-led brokerage in Delray Beach. Broker-owner Roberta Lucas and her 15-agent team serve buyers and sellers across Broward, Miami and Palm Beach counties.

The moment has arrived — the moment to take charge. This summer, at Inman Connect Las Vegas, July 30-Aug. 1, 2024, experience the complete reinvention of the most important event in real estate. Join your peers and the industry’s best as we shape the future — together. Learn more.

Century 21 has expanded its presence in South Florida with Soflo Home Realty, a six-year-old, woman-led brokerage in Delray Beach. Broker-owner Roberta Lucas and her 15-agent team serve buyers and sellers across Broward, Miami and Palm Beach counties.

“South Florida is one of the premier destinations for real estate professionals, which is why we only look for the best to represent the Century 21 brand in the area,” C21 President and CEO Mike Miedler said in a written statement on Thursday. “Not only is Roberta a strong, capable real estate veteran, but she also comes from a background that perfectly positions her to succeed in serving the highly diverse clientele that frequent Florida’s southeastern coast.”

“She’s already proven herself to be a top agent in the area and we can’t wait to provide her with the tools to allow her to spread her reach even further,” he added.

Lucas started her real estate career 21 years ago as a property investor in Philadelphia. After three years of investing, the native of Brazil launched her career as an agent with Long & Foster Blue Bell in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania. She then spent seven years with Galleria International Realty and Sotheby’s International Realty before forming SoFlo Home Realty in 2018.

“The Century 21 brand has a global footprint and that in itself is an extremely valuable asset in our market,” Lucas said in a prepared statement. “We regularly see buyers and sellers from all over the world come to our community looking for a service they know they can trust, and with the backing of the Century 21 brand we can be that constant.”

Lucas said her team — which will now operate under the name Century 21 Luxe Homes — now has the support to help buyers and sellers navigate South Florida’s competitive real estate market with more precision and speed.

“We understand that the homebuying process has become increasingly stressful over the years, particularly in South Florida, which is why we are fully committed to being the ultimate resource for any family who may need us,” she said. “We won’t only help our clients to get a deal done, but we’ll also provide them with necessary information, so they can make informed decisions.”

Email Marian McPherson