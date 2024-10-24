Whether it’s refining your business model, mastering new technologies, or discovering strategies to capitalize on the next market surge, Inman Connect New York will prepare you to take bold steps forward. The Next Chapter is about to begin. Be part of it. Join us and thousands of real estate leaders Jan. 22-24, 2025.

If you’re attending Inman Connect New York this January, you’re in for more than just world-class real estate insights. Right outside the Hilton Midtown, New York City’s most iconic landmarks await — making your trip even more unforgettable.

While your days will be packed with insightful sessions and networking at Inman Connect, don’t forget that you’re also steps away from some of the most legendary sites in New York City. Here’s your guide to seven must-see spots, all within walking distance of the Hilton Midtown — where Inman Connect New York is taking place.

1. Feel the electric energy of Times Square

Step into the heart of New York’s hustle and bustle at Times Square. Known as “the crossroads of the world,” this is where dazzling lights, massive billboards and the electric energy of New York collide. Pro tip: Visit after dusk for the full impact of the neon-lit spectacle.

Nine-minute walk from the Hilton Midtown

2. Find creative inspiration at MoMA

Just steps from Inman Connect, you’ll find MoMA, one of the world’s leading modern art museums. Explore masterpieces like Van Gogh’s “Starry Night” and Warhol’s famous soup cans. Whether you’re a casual visitor or an art enthusiast, MoMA offers the perfect creative break between conference sessions.

Two-minute walk from the Hilton Midtown

3. Stroll Central Park

Need a break from the fast pace of the city? Central Park, with its winding paths and scenic views, is just a short walk from the Hilton Midtown. Whether you’re jogging around the pond, enjoying a peaceful stroll or hopping on a horse-drawn carriage, this world-famous park offers a serene retreat from the busy conference schedule.

Seven-minute walk from the Hilton Midtown

4. Visit The Plaza

While you’re in the park, make sure to take in views of the Plaza Hotel from across the pond. If you’ve got time to spare, head into The Plaza and enjoy their high tea service — made famous by pop culture references ranging from Eloise to Home Alone 2 to Sex and the City. Reservations recommended.

Eight-minute walk from the Hilton Midtown

5. Take in the views from the Top of the Rock

Walk over to Rockefeller Centre and get a ticket to ride the elevator to its rooftop AKA the Top of the Rock. You’ll get panoramic views of the world’s most recognizable skyline, including the stunning art deco masterpiece The Chrysler Building.

Three-minute walk from the Hilton Midtown

6. Carb load like a local

Treat yourself! No trip to NYC would be complete without enjoying some of its culinary specialties: pretzels, bagels and, of course, the famous New York slice. You’ll find these standout carbs wherever you go in Manhattan.

7. Experience a Broadway production

Score yourself some tickets to a buzzy play or musical on Broadway. World-class performances are guaranteed to dazzle and entertain!

Five-minute walk from the Hilton Midtown

Between the Inman Connect New York lineup and the many nearby attractions, you’re bound to have an unforgettable New York experience during your stay.

