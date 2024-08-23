Picture this

It’s January 2025. A new president has just taken office, and the real estate industry is buzzing with potential. We’ve made it through tectonic shifts and changes and are on solid ground moving forward. Buyers and sellers are feeling more optimistic and informed. A new chapter begins. 

Brian Boero, CEO of 1000watt, at Inman Connect New York 2024

Are you ready to rewrite your success story?

Inman Connect New York 2025 is your pen, and the page is blank. From January 22-24, the Hilton in Midtown Manhattan will be transformed into a hub of innovation, learning, and networking for the brightest minds in real estate.

At ICNY 2025, you’ll:

  • Learn how to shift your business model and mindset to thrive in 2025
  • Learn what top agents and brokers are doing with AI and technology to future-proof their business trajectory
  • Discover new tools and skills to prepare for the next hot market
  • Network with peers from across the country and the world who are facing the same challenges and new opportunities
  • Increase the value of your network by deepening your industry partnerships and relationships

Join us as the industry’s top leaders and innovators come together to chart the course for the next era of real estate. Whether it’s refining your business model, mastering new technologies, or discovering strategies to capitalize on the next market surge, Inman Connect New York will prepare you to take bold steps forward.

This is your chance to be part of something bigger — a community of forward-thinkers ready to lead in the next chapter of real estate. Don’t let this window of opportunity close. Join us at ICNY 2025 and start writing your next success story.

While January may seem far away, planning and investing begins now. Early Bird tickets are live and are only $799 for Select members $899 for non-members. Group tickets are available, and the Inman Room Block is open.

Don’t wait: Book, buy early and SAVE. We’ll see you in New York City!

