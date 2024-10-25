The three-hour “Haunt the Beetlejuice House” tours will be available from Nov. 16 to 27, with booking open until Nov. 4. Each tour accommodates up to six guests, who must be 18 or older, with any accompanying guests aged 13 and up.

The iconic Beetlejuice mansion recently opened to the public on Airbnb, but due to “some recent… ‘spiritual difficulties,’” it’s currently unavailable for rent, Airbnb announced Wednesday.

Instead of overnight stays, Airbnb is now offering tours where guests can explore the Hillsborough Township, New Jersey, residence of Delia Deetz, the eccentric artist portrayed by Catherine O’Hara, and celebrate her unique artistic legacy.

“Now that my work is posthumously appreciating in value and recognition, it’s only fair that artistic souls be invited to my magnificent home,” Deetz said in the tongue-in-cheek announcement. “So, come admire my life’s work and Create with a capital C in the first-ever art class from beyond the grave. Just watch out for that pesky trickster in the attic!”

Celebrities such as Charli D’Amelio, Jessie J, and Lauren Wilson have already visited the Deetz residence, according to the New York Post.

The 1988 dark comedy directed by Tim Burton, starred Alec Baldwin and Geena Davis as a recently deceased couple, Adam and Barbara Maitland, who become ghosts trapped in their former home. When the Deetz family moves in, the Maitlands try to scare them away without success. Desperate, they summon Beetlejuice, a chaotic “bio-exorcist” played by Michael Keaton, whose antics only make things worse.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Mansion | Airbnb-Randy Slavin Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Mansion Tour | Airbnb-Emily-Shur Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Mansion Tour | Airbnb-Emily-Shur Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Mansion Tour | Airbnb-Emily-Shur Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Mansion Tour | Airbnb-Emily-Shur Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Mansion Tour | Airbnb-Emily-Shur

Here’s what to expect on the tour:

Upon arrival, Deetz’s “(after)lifelong” assistant will welcome you into the house, where you’re encouraged to explore her unique and eclectic artwork; Airbnb warns you may encounter a few surprises.

Guests can venture into the attic to examine the Maitlands’ model of Winter River, or explore a twisting hallway with doors that might lead to sandworms or even Dante’s Inferno, the demon’s favorite haunt.

Dare to say Beetlejuice’s name, and you might just trigger some unusual happenings, maybe even a trip to the Afterlife.

After these otherworldly encounters, Delia herself has arranged a one-of-a-kind art class to unleash your fearfully creative side.

To wrap up the experience, Delia’s assistant will see you out of the house — because, due to “recent… spiritual difficulties,” staying overnight just isn’t an option.

Guests will receive a complimentary one-night stay at an Airbnb listing nearby in Princeton, New Jersey.

Released last month to positive reviews from critics, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice has grossed more than $435 million internationally on a budget estimated at $100 million.

It continues the story with Michael Keaton returning as Beetlejuice, Winona Ryder as Lydia Deetz, and new characters, including Lydia’s daughter (Jenna Ortega), as they navigate Beetlejuice’s supernatural world. Catherine O’Hara reprises her role as Delia.

