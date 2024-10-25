Whether it’s refining your business model, mastering new technologies, or discovering strategies to capitalize on the next market surge, Inman Connect New York will prepare you to take bold steps forward. The Next Chapter is about to begin. Be part of it. Join us and thousands of real estate leaders Jan. 22-24, 2025.

Having played sports at the highest levels, I have come to appreciate the importance of having the right team.

Even in my 10-year professional acting career, I saw the efforts of everyone around me and how they contributed to a successful show or movie. This included the writers, producers, set designs, wardrobe, hair and make-up, grips, gaffers and more, who created the perfect environment for us actors to be in character and deliver the ultimate performance.

With trusted professionals around you, you can do so much more and deliver a better experience to the end-user or audience in this case.

In luxury real estate, success isn’t just about securing the perfect property or closing high-value deals — it’s about offering an experience that extends far beyond the transaction. We are not simply real estate agents; we are the architects of our clients’ lifestyle.

This is where the concept of luxury real estate as a “team sport” comes into play. Success in this realm depends on our ability to surround ourselves with trusted vendors and ancillary service providers who help us deliver an elevated, bespoke experience to our discerning clientele.

In luxury, every interaction counts, and it’s often the smallest details that make the biggest impression. Having a trusted team of service providers is non-negotiable. These include not just contractors, stagers or interior designers but a network of premium vendors, such as exclusive car services, personal chefs, private yacht charters and even restaurant concierges who can secure a last-minute reservation at the most sought-after dining spots.

When a client needs a luxury vehicle to test the drive from their new home to the country club or wants the private chef for a dinner party that night, it’s your team that makes it happen seamlessly. The level of service we provide doesn’t stop at the property line — it can extend into their daily life.

Excellent service as a standard for all vendors

When we talk about luxury, we’re talking about excellence at every touchpoint. Our partners must embody the same high standards of service that we provide. Every interaction, whether it’s the car service picking them up from the airport or the high-end florist setting up their new home for a party, needs to reflect the same commitment to quality.

The vendors we trust are an extension of our brand, so they must consistently deliver excellence, discretion and professionalism. Remember, they are an extension of your brand.

Discretion and privacy are paramount

Our clients expect the utmost privacy. Whether it’s moving into a multi-million dollar estate or selling off a highly exclusive property, confidentiality is a given. The service providers we work with must understand this — no detail about their home or personal preferences should ever leak out.

Discretion is not just about security; it’s about maintaining the trust and peace of mind that comes with handling the needs of high-net-worth individuals.

Providing a concierge experience

What we provide goes beyond simple real estate services; it’s concierge-level service at every step. We are the “hub” of a finely-tuned network, not just a “spoke” in the wheel. Our clients come to us not only for property advice but for lifestyle recommendations, insider access, and the ability to make the impossible happen at a moment’s notice.

Need a private jet to tour properties across multiple cities? Done. Looking to remodel a penthouse suite before moving in? We’ve got the best designers on speed dial. This seamless ability to deliver everything clients need is what sets us apart in the luxury real estate market.

Staying connected: The hub of their world

The beauty of having this expansive network of trusted vendors is that it keeps us constantly connected to our clients. By being a reliable resource for every part of their luxury lifestyle, we ensure we are always their first call — not just when they need to buy or sell real estate, but when they need help with anything that requires high-level service.

Whether it’s organizing a bespoke vacation, arranging for a chauffeur, or simply offering advice on a new restaurant in town, our role is indispensable in their world.

This ongoing relationship makes it easier for us to stay in tune with their evolving needs, preferences and timing for their next real estate transaction. As a result, we don’t just sell homes — we become a part of their lives, building trust and loyalty that ensures we’ll be their go-to resource time and time again.

In the luxury real estate market, a property is not just a home; it’s the centerpiece of a lifestyle. To deliver that lifestyle effectively, we must rely on a carefully curated network of trusted vendors, service providers and professionals who understand the importance of discretion, excellence and privacy.

When we become the hub of this ecosystem, we elevate not only our brand but the entire client experience, ensuring that when the time comes, we’ll always be the first call.

Kofi Nartey is the leading authority on celebrity and luxury real estate and the executive director of the Real Luxury Division and CEO of Globl RED, a private real estate and development firm. Follow him on LinkedIn.