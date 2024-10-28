At eXp Realty’s first-ever eXpcon Hackathon, held in Miami Beach, Florida, on Oct. 26, industry innovators competed to showcase projects aimed at creating cutting-edge real estate solutions using OpenAI technology, and the brokerage has officially announced the winners.

At eXp Realty’s inaugural eXpcon Hackathon, held in Miami Beach, Florida, on Oct. 26, industry innovators competed to present cutting-edge real estate solutions using OpenAI technology, and the brokerage has officially announced the winners.

Juan Carlos Barreneche, Alex Kutsishin, Greg Parker, Serge Zahniy and Andrii Omelkovets of Florida claimed first place for their streamlined referral bidding platform, designed to simplify and automate tracking, promising a more efficient and impactful referral process.

The top team received a $5,000 cash prize and 5,000 Propy coin tokens, a cryptocurrency coin that facilitates real estate transactions by streamlining processes such as payments, property transfers and contract signing, according to Propy.

“This year’s Hackathon showcased an incredible amount of talent and innovation that will help drive the real estate industry forward,” Seth Siegler, chief innovation officer at eXp Realty, said.

“Our winners demonstrated an extraordinary ability to solve complex challenges in ways that can significantly enhance agent experiences and streamline processes across the real estate sector. We’re beyond excited to see how their solutions evolve and impact our industry.”

Teams were given six hours to ideate, develop and present projects using a specially prepared eXp API with simulated data and OpenAI’s enterprise ChatGPT platform, according to eXp Realty.

Projects were judged on creativity, technical execution and potential industry impact by a panel including: Glenn Sanford, founder, chairman and CEO, eXp World Holdings; Leo Pareja, CEO, eXp Realty; Ariana Pareja, president and co-founder, Pareja Family Foundation; Shirin Alipanah, eXp Realty agent; Daniel Halpern, GTM, Sales Engineer at OpenAI; and Diane Techer, GTM, customer success at OpenAI.

In addition to celebrating the top winners, several standout projects were recognized for their unique contributions and potential to shape the future of real estate.

Patricia Tavira Munoz and Jeffrey Batista secured second place, Jay Storm and Ricardo Rivero secured third and Christian Vivas and team were named Crowd Choice winner, all from Florida.

