Howard Hanna continued the expansion of its family-owned brokerage this week, acquiring brokerage in Ohio and South Carolina, the company announced Wednesday.

Howard Hanna merged with Big Hill Realty, based in Dayton, Ohio, and the Alliance Group Realty, based in Hilton Head, South Carolina.

“We are very excited to join Howard Hanna Real Estate Services,” Big Hill Realty president Jeff Owens said in a statement. “They have a great suite of innovative products and services that we can offer our clients, making for a better real estate transaction.”

Howard Hanna offers real estate services from over 500 offices in 13 states. Last year, it became a majority shareholder in partnership with Allen Tate and earlier this year, the brokerage picked up New York-based Baldwin Realty.

Big Hill was founded in 1959. Its website already directs to Howard Hanna, and clients have access to the services Howard Hanna provides.

The Alliance Group is younger, founded by Bob Clarkson in 2011. The brokerage grew to include over 70 agents and employees and among the largest in the Hilton Head region with $140 million in sales last year.

“The Alliance Group Realty name reflects a group of individuals who are aligned in terms of ethics, integrity and overall character,” Clarkson said in a statement. “From the beginning, our company has been focused on providing the tools, facilities and support that our agents need to deliver excellence to clients in today’s complex market. So it was very important for us to join a company that shared these same values and goals.”

The Alliance Group will incorporate Howard Hanna’s branding into its own. Clarkson will remain on board as area manager and broker in charge. Shaun McTernan will serve as sales manager, and Lynn Anesi will continue as director of operations.

