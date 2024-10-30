Country’s largest family-owned brokerage adds new partnerships in Dayton, Ohio, and Hilton Head, South Carolina. Big Hill and The Alliance Group Realty joined Howard Hanna this week

Whether it’s refining your business model, mastering new technologies, or discovering strategies to capitalize on the next market surge, Inman Connect New York will prepare you to take bold steps forward. The Next Chapter is about to begin. Be part of it. Join us and thousands of real estate leaders Jan. 22-24, 2025.

Howard Hanna continued the expansion of its family-owned brokerage this week, acquiring brokerage in Ohio and South Carolina, the company announced Wednesday.

Howard Hanna merged with Big Hill Realty, based in Dayton, Ohio, and the Alliance Group Realty, based in Hilton Head, South Carolina.

“We are very excited to join Howard Hanna Real Estate Services,” Big Hill Realty president Jeff Owens said in a statement. “They have a great suite of innovative products and services that we can offer our clients, making for a better real estate transaction.”

Howard Hanna offers real estate services from over 500 offices in 13 states. Last year, it became a majority shareholder in partnership with Allen Tate and earlier this year, the brokerage picked up New York-based Baldwin Realty. 

Big Hill was founded in 1959. Its website already directs to Howard Hanna, and clients have access to the services Howard Hanna provides. 

The Alliance Group is younger, founded by Bob Clarkson in 2011. The brokerage grew to include over 70 agents and employees and among the largest in the Hilton Head region with $140 million in sales last year.

“The Alliance Group Realty name reflects a group of individuals who are aligned in terms of ethics, integrity and overall character,” Clarkson said in a statement. “From the beginning, our company has been focused on providing the tools, facilities and support that our agents need to deliver excellence to clients in today’s complex market. So it was very important for us to join a company that shared these same values and goals.”

The Alliance Group will incorporate Howard Hanna’s branding into its own. Clarkson will remain on board as area manager and broker in charge. Shaun McTernan will serve as sales manager, and Lynn Anesi will continue as director of operations.

Email Taylor Anderson

Show Comments Hide Comments
Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Only 3 days left to register for Inman Connect Las Vegas before prices go up! Don't miss the premier event for real estate pros.Register Now ×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription
×