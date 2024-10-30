The brokerage drove $1.5 billion in revenue — a 11.7 percent improvement over the same period in 2023, according to a third-quarter earnings report on Wednesday spanning July, August and September.

The year has been rough for the real estate industry, but it hasn’t slowed down Compass, with the brokerage revealing Wednesday it saw metrics including revenue and agent count improve in the third quarter of 2024.

The company published the numbers in its Q3 earning report, which covers July, August and September of this year. During that time period,

The company also revealed ithat transactions rose 16.1 year over year during the quarter, to 55,872, which happened even as “transactions declined by 1.9 percent for the entire residential real estate market.”

Other improving metrics for the company included principal agent count, which rose 20 percent year over year to 17,542. The report states that retention among principal agents stood at 97.8 percent in the quarter.

Compass did still lose money in the quarter, suffering a net loss of $1.7 million. However, that too represents a year-over-year improvement compared to the $39.4 million net loss the company suffered in the third quarter of 2023.

In the report, Compass CEO Robert Reffkin noted that despite a “challenging environment” for the housing business, Compass continues “to grow faster than the market.” He also predicted even stronger numbers in the near future.

“When the market recovers,” Reffkin continued, “we believe the combination of our cost discipline and structural advantages, which include our end-to-end proprietary technology platform, national scale, network of top agents and depth of inventory, positions Compass to capture significant upside at attractive unit economics.”

Compass has in recent days projected a bullish attitude about its market position. The same day that the company reported earnings, for example, Inman published an interview with Rory Golod, the company’s president of growth and communications. In the interview, Golod said that the company is seeing strong recruiting numbers and indicated the company is well-positioned to deal with an array of challenges.

The Q3 numbers the company reported Wednesday suggests that such sentiments are founded in reality. The recruiting numbers, in particular, are noteworthy because the slow market of the past few years has intensified competition for top talent — and because not every brokerage has managed to significantly grow its headcount of late.

Heading into Wednesday’s earnings report, shares in Compass were trading in the mid $5 range. That was up slightly for the day, but a significant improvement compared to six months ago when shares were trading in the low $3 range.

Compass shares jumped in after hours trading follow the publication of the Q3 earnings report.

Compass had a market cap of about $2.8 billion as of Wednesday afternoon.

Compass last reported earnings in July. At the time, the brokerage posted what it described as a best-ever performance. Revenue in Q2 came in at $1.7 billion — a 14 percent increase compared to the same period in 2023. The company attributed the higher second quarter revenue to an 11.4 percent increase in transactions, with the report noting that the uptick happened despite a decline in the overall market.

Developing…

Update: This story was updated after publication with additional information from Compass’ earnings report, further context on recent trends, and commentary from the company’s Wednesday evening investor call.

