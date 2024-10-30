Whether it’s refining your business model, mastering new technologies, or discovering strategies to capitalize on the next market surge, Inman Connect New York will prepare you to take bold steps forward. The Next Chapter is about to begin. Be part of it. Join us and thousands of real estate leaders Jan. 22-24, 2025.

Turn market challenges into strategic opportunities at Inman Connect New York this January.

Start 2025 strong by attending Inman Connect New York, where real estate professionals can transform market challenges into opportunities for growth. Gain a unique advantage as you navigate the upcoming year with the insights and strategies you’ll learn from the industry’s top experts.

Embrace change and opportunity

The future of real estate is now. With industry shifts happening rapidly, these challenges bring new opportunities for growth. At Inman Connect New York, you’ll learn from experts who have navigated it all and walk away with the skills and strategies to turn obstacles into stepping stones for success.

Taking place Jan. 22-24 at the Hilton Midtown in Manhattan, this event is a must for real estate professionals at any stage of their careers. Whether you’re a seasoned agent, broker or lender, or just starting out, you are guaranteed to learn and grow by making the investment in Inman Connect.

Why Inman Connect is a smart investment for your career at any stage

1. New ideas, tactics, tools and strategies

New challenges require new solutions: from fluctuating mortgage rates to shifting commission structures and consumer expectations, Inman Connect New York brings together trusted industry insiders to offer guidance on timely, relevant topics that will move your business forward.

The Inman Connect New York agenda features a diverse lineup of speakers, interactive workshops, and informative sessions that will leave you with a wealth of knowledge and a fresh perspective on the industry. Join us in New York and gain tactics and tools to thrive in today’s market and beyond.

Navigating market disruptions: Learn resilience and growth strategies from industry leaders.

State of the market: Gain critical insights on current market trends, plus projections for what’s coming next.

Technological advancements: Discover the tech trends that are reshaping real estate and how to use them to your advantage.

2. Opportunities to network

Surround yourself with the best in the industry. Inman Connect gathers thousands of agents, brokers, visionaries, technologists and investors — each with a wealth of experience and influence. Expand your network, build powerful partnerships and learn from real estate’s brightest minds.

Whether you’re seeking peer support, mentorship, new leads or all of the above, Inman Connect New York is the place to be.

Networking opportunities include:

Interactive roundtables: Engage in meaningful discussions with peers and leaders to troubleshoot the obstacles your business is facing.

Power lunches: Don’t waste your downtime at Connect, take advantage of lunch breaks to socialize and exchange ideas with fellow attendees.

Curated offsite experiences: Our offsite experiences offer the perfect opportunity to break the ice. Enjoy exclusive New York moments our events team has coordinated — just for the Connect community!

3. Personal growth

In an industry as complex and ever-changing as real estate, focusing on personal growth is crucial. Your ability to develop resilience and maintain motivation are the keys to success in our industry.

At Inman Connect you’ll re-engage with those essential tools and emerge feeling refreshed and inspired to take on the year ahead. This is about more than just professional development; it’s about investing in yourself.

Personal growth opportunities include:

Inspiring presentations: Be motivated by stories of success and innovation, including sessions from some of real estate’s biggest names, like Mauricio Umansky, Ryan Serhant, Dave Liniger and Be motivated by stories of success and innovation, including sessions from some of real estate’s biggest names, like Mauricio Umansky, Ryan Serhant, Dave Liniger and many more

Workshops and masterclasses: Develop new skills and enhance your expertise with the info and tactics you need to succeed in 2025.

Mindset and motivation: Learn strategies to maintain resilience and drive, no matter what the market throws at you this year.

Secure your future — register now

By investing in yourself at Inman Connect New York, you’re not just preparing for the future — you’re shaping it.

More than a professional development event, ICNY is a catalyst for change, growth and success in the real estate industry. Experience the electric energy of Connect yourself and join thousands of your peers in an environment designed to inspire, educate and connect. By registering, you will embark on a profound journey to elevate your business and personal growth.

Don’t wait — secure your spot now. Ticket prices will increase as the event date approaches, so lock in the best rate today. Thinking of bringing your team? Contact us for special group rates and make Inman Connect a shared experience that boosts your entire business.

Conference accommodations

When you register, you’ll have access to exclusive discounted rates at the Hilton Midtown — right where all the action happens. Staying onsite means no commuting and convenient access to your room for quick breaks, private calls or impromptu meetings. Maximize your time, stay productive and fully immerse yourself in the Inman Connect experience.

Secure your spot and elevate your experience

By staying at the Hilton Midtown, you’ll enjoy everything Inman Connect New York has to offer — seamless access to sessions, spontaneous networking opportunities and the ability to make the most of your time.

With ticket prices increasing as the event approaches, the time to register is now. Don’t miss your chance to be part of real estate’s most transformative event of the year — where challenges become opportunities and connections lead to growth.

Register today and get ready to start 2025 with the tools, insights and partnerships that will propel your business forward.