Whether it’s refining your business model, mastering new technologies, or discovering strategies to capitalize on the next market surge, Inman Connect New York will prepare you to take bold steps forward. The Next Chapter is about to begin. Be part of it. Join us and thousands of real estate leaders Jan. 22-24, 2025.

Mauricio Umansky joins the Inman Connect New York speaker lineup

The Inman Connect team is thrilled to announce that Mauricio Umansky, The Agency founder and CEO, will be returning to the Inman Connect stage once again this January at Inman Connect New York, Jan. 22-24, 2025, at the Hilton Midtown in Manhattan.

Umansky has been presenting at Inman Connect events for over a decade now, where he continues to generously and graciously share his infectious passion for real estate, impactful insights and strategic vision with the Inman community.

Most recently Umansky joined Inman for the inaugural Inman Connect Miami event. He was joined by The Agency’s Principal Santiago Arana, and together they led a total of four sessions offering insights on building and communicating value in today’s competitive market, highlighting the importance of adaptability and resilience in an ever-evolving industry.

You can also find some early examples of Umansky’s renowned Inman Connect sessions on Youtube, like this one from 2015 where he discusses how he built The Agency into a top-producing luxury brokerage on the Luxury Connect stage. No matter the topic, his sessions are often cited by Inman attendees as event highlights for their powerfully inspirational qualities.

At last year’s Inman Connect New York event, Umansky made headlines in a discussion with Brad Inman during their one-on-one fireside chat session. The topic was AREA: the American Real Estate Association, the professional organization that Umansky and Compass’s Jason Haber launched as an alternative to the National Association of Realtors.

Umansky has been a strong voice in the industry for the necessity of a meaningful alternative for Realtors that offers a new standard of transparency and accountability while accommodating new technology and evolving client demands. It is this bold vision for the future that makes him such a compelling Inman Connect speaker. He’s guaranteed to make a splash once again in his upcoming Inman Connect New York appearance.

In addition to being a titan in the real estate business — and one of the industry’s most recognizable names — Umansky remains deeply invested in giving back to the real estate community. Earlier this month, he launched a virtual coaching network for budding real estate tycoons and entrepreneurs which will offer meaningful mentorship opportunities on a larger scale.

Last year he added “bestselling author” to his long list of accolades. The Dealmaker, published in 2023, details Umansky’s personal journey and the obstacles he overcame in his rise to the top, while outlining the fundamental principles of success. Still, there’s nothing quite like hearing it live. Be sure to register for Inman Connect New York to secure your spot for the opportunity to learn from, and be inspired by, Mauricio Umansky in person.

There’s a reason that Umansky keeps returning to Inman Connect, and it won’t be surprising to those who have experienced the energy of Connect themselves: “Connecting with so many passionate real estate professionals [is] truly inspiring. The energy and innovation in the rooms [is] palpable. It [is] an honor to be part of such a forward-thinking event.”

Don’t miss this opportunity to join the Inman Connect community and be a part of the movement charting the course of real estate’s Next Chapter with industry leaders like Mauricio Umansky.

Registration is open and ticket prices are just $999 for a limited time.

You can view the full list of confirmed Inman Connect New York speakers here, and be sure to stay tuned for forthcoming agenda details on the sessions being offered at Inman Connect New York. We can’t wait to see you there!