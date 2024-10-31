Coach Melanie Klein looks at the way this California brokerage conducts its team meetings and the differentiators you can add to your own agenda.

Weekly team meetings are a powerful tool for real estate agents and brokerages to build a cohesive, motivated and well-equipped team. Done right, these gatherings can do more than just disseminate information — they can inspire collaboration, foster a sense of shared purpose, and empower agents to serve clients better while achieving personal satisfaction and financial success.

The best meetings don’t just check off agenda items — they build culture. They create an environment where agents are supported in both their professional growth and their personal well-being, where shared knowledge becomes a strategic advantage and where innovative ideas flow freely.

By spotlighting Venice, California-based Pardee Properties, this article aims to inspire teams across the country to rethink how they structure their team meetings. Whether you’re a small group or a large brokerage, the key is to provide your agents with the education, motivation, tools, and momentum to thrive in today’s competitive real estate market.

Founded by Tami Pardee, Pardee Properties is an independent, boutique brokerage that has sold over 5,000 homes with a total value exceeding $7 billion. Pardee Properties is known for its collaborative culture and results-driven success as a real estate team being found not just in numbers but in how the team works together.

This approach to success and the brokerage’s weekly team meetings is rooted in fostering a sense of unity and collective growth rather than focusing solely on individual agents and their personal deals.

Here’s a glimpse into how they do it.

Collaborative weekly meetings

Pardee Properties holds weekly team meetings with a hybrid structure to accommodate as many team members as possible. Whether attending in person at their Culver City, California, “theater” space or joining remotely via Zoom, everyone gets a chance to participate. This hybrid model allows flexibility while maintaining a strong sense of team cohesion.

Here’s the breakdown of their meetings for maximum effectiveness:

Learn from the experts

Pardee Properties kicks off most meetings with guest speakers, such as specialists in lending, legal issues or financial advising. This allows their team to hear fresh perspectives and gain valuable knowledge that they can apply in their client interactions. It’s like bringing an entire seminar’s worth of insights right to the team.

Marketing updates

The marketing team provides regular updates on campaigns, new strategies and sales enablement tools. Agents work as a unified front rather than running independent marketing efforts, ensuring a cohesive and consistent brand voice.

Tech tips

Technology evolves fast, so Pardee Properties dedicates time each week to sharing tech tips. Whether it’s a new CRM feature or an app that optimizes workflow, these insights help ensure that the entire team stays tech-savvy and uses tools to their fullest potential.

Turning data into growth

Understanding contracts, market trends and sales data can seem like a dry task, but Pardee Properties takes an engaging approach. They break down the information in a fun and practical way, turning what could be tedious into an opportunity for teamwide learning, growth and enthusiasm.

Connect the dots: Listings and buyers

Rather than agents treating their listings or buyer needs as separate entities, Pardee Properties works as a team to match buyers with listings through collective knowledge. It’s all about leveraging shared resources to make sure no opportunity slips through the cracks.

Learn from real experiences

Each week, Pardee Properties sets aside time for agents to share recent client stories, challenges and creative solutions. It’s not just about celebrating wins but learning from the challenges and making it a space for growth and insight across the board.

Reflecting on the market

Pardee Properties closed the meeting by reflecting on how everyone feels about the market. This helps create an open dialogue, allowing leadership at Pardee Properties to gauge the mood of the team and make adjustments if needed. It also deepens the relationship of everyone at Pardee, reinforcing that they’re navigating this market together.

Pardee Properties’ collaborative model fosters an environment where team victories are celebrated and individual accomplishments contribute to the whole. This has allowed Pardee Properties to consistently perform as one of the top real estate teams on the Westside of Los Angeles.

What’s one way you can incorporate one of their strategies to take your team meetings to the next level?

Melanie C. Klein, M.A., is a sought-after empowerment and mindset coach working with individuals and teams across the country to align and integrate their personal and professional spheres for increased success and abundance without compromising their joy.