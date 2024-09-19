Great team leaders focus on business development and agent development, and the results can be staggering, coach Verl Workman writes.

September means Back to Basics here at Inman. As real estate navigates the post-settlement era with new commission rules, real estate professionals from across the country will share what’s working for them, how they’ve evolved their systems and tools, and where they’re investing personally.

Want to motivate, inspire, and train your team to be fired up, focused, and producing? I like to say we lead with revenue. While training and knowing all about the various changes in the industry are critical, the only thing that really matters is: Are you making the money you need to pay your bills, take care of your families and serve your clients?

TAKE THE INMAN INTEL INDEX SURVEY FOR SEPTEMBER

I’ve seen agents with every designation, training and skill set available in this industry, who are tired and broke because they don’t know how to put those skills into action.

Only action determines our value, and positive action will determine our income.

I remember watching the Super Bowl in 2024 and a key pivotal moment in the game. At the end of the first quarter, the team that was behind had a defensive team leader, not the coach, but one of the players, pull a huddle together on the sideline.

I later learned that this leader knelt down and said, “Guys, it’s on us. We need to do better. Our quarterback can win if we keep the other team from scoring, but what we’re doing isn’t working. What are we going to do individually to find something deeper in ourselves to win?”

It was amazing to watch this team return to the field, halt the offensive onslaught, and, just like in the movies, go on to win the Super Bowl.

Culture is everything, and a well-run team is where team members create an environment of accountability. High-performing teams are built on great leadership from within. I loved seeing the defensive coordinator step back while his team members led the huddle.

Creating a winning team culture starts with the daily huddle. Every office, every company, and yes, every team has a culture that is either intentionally created or accidentally created. As we coach high-performing teams, one thing they all have in common is a culture of productivity. The clear focus is on sales, and everyone doing the right things every day to succeed.

Daily huddle

First, the huddle should be daily and in person whenever possible. When agents show up to the huddle, they are dressed for success, focused on the day’s work and ready to meet with clients. This business is a contact sport, and if you are working from home, it’s possible you may not be in the right frame of mind or prepared to meet with clients.

Here is a recommended huddle agenda right out of our coach’s playbook:

Review daily success habits.

Review the previous day’s trackers.

Set goals for today.

Roleplay scripts and dialogs. Practice what to say and how to build relationships and help move people forward.

Get on the phones and prospect for a minimum of one hour as a team.

Prospecting together creates friendly competition and allows the team leader to listen and provide feedback. Most importantly, everyone is focused on dollar-productive activities during this power hour.

I’ve seen teams go from selling 10-15 houses a year to 300-400 houses a year. That wasn’t a typo. I said 300-400 houses a year! It all starts with hiring the right people, setting the stage from the beginning and building a culture of productivity.

It seems simple, but I promise it’s not easy. Every team struggles the first year, but through positive reinforcement and consistency, team members realize that culture and habits are not going to go away, so they either get on the bus with the team, or they silently go away to share their talents with others.

On a well-coached team, when team members aren’t prepared or don’t show up, it’s the other team members who step in and inspire, motivate and encourage the other members of the team to engage. It’s a beautiful thing to see when the team “gets it.” They ask, “What can I do to help you?” This peer accountability fosters a cohesive team. And when we say “daily huddle,” it means every single day; not just three times a week.

Within your huddle, sharing results and celebrating with rewards creates motivation and inspiration. According to Ken Blanchard and Spencer Johnson in The One Minute Manager, there are three rules to follow in developing a team:

One-minute goal setting : Quickly outline daily goals.

One-minute praising : Recognize and praise positive behavior.

One-minute reprimands : Provide quick, constructive feedback to guide improvement.

Building a motivated and productive team

Keeping your team motivated and productive involves several key strategies that work together to create a positive and dynamic work environment. First, it’s essential to set clear goals so everyone is aligned and understands what they are working toward.

Celebrate achievements regularly — recognizing and applauding all wins, no matter how small — keeps morale high. Providing positive feedback is crucial; offering constructive comments helps team members improve and grow.

Encourage autonomy by empowering team members to take charge of their own success, and support their ongoing development through continuous learning opportunities.

Creating a supportive environment where collaboration is fostered helps build strong team dynamics. It’s also important to ensure a good work-life balance for your team members and show that you value their well-being. Leading by example sets a positive tone and shows your commitment to the team. Offering rewards and incentives can be a fun and effective way to boost engagement and motivation.

Actively showing gratitude through your daily actions and being flexible, adapting to changing circumstances with agility, rounds out a comprehensive approach to maintaining a motivated and productive team.

Remember, the key to success is consistency. Get your people together every day and elevate your team’s performance with daily huddles.

The term team leader means that it’s the responsibility of the leader to set the tone, be consistent in meetings, and set a positive example of how to do this business right.

Great team leaders focus on business development and agent development, and the results can be staggering. Decide what kind of leader you want to be, and ask what kind of culture you have created. One thing I know is that every team, every brokerage, and every brand has room for improvement, and constantly working to get just a little better each day produces massive results.

Verl Workman is founder and CEO of Workman Success Systems. Connect with him on LinkedIn or Instagram.