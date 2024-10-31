Onward BOLD gives Keller Williams agents access to lead generation resources, among many other things. The program is relaunching amid a period of upheaval for the real estate industry.

As real estate companies grapple with what may be the most disruptive year in living memory, and compete for agents who’ve figured out how to thrive in tough times, Keller Williams on Thursday announced that it has reimagined a popular coaching program for agents.

The program was originally known as “Business Objective: A Life by Design (BOLD),” but according to a statement from Keller Williams has now relaunched as “Onward BOLD.” The statement notes that the program has already been deployed in almost 70 Keller Williams franchises, with more than 4,500 agents participating.

“BOLD prescribes the truths to maximize your life, the models to optimize your business, and the tactics to maximize your actions,” Cody Gibson, a KW vice president over coaching, said in the statement. “And, it’s all held together with accountability.”

The statement goes on to note that program features include access to lead generation strategies, social media playbooks, compliance resources, and a “new gamification system to track and reward the completion of growth-oriented business habits.” It also includes client interaction templates and accountability controls, among other things.

The program’s website goes on to note that the curriculum draws from the “Keller Williams library of publications, including The Millionaire Real Estate Agent” — a popular book by Gary Keller.

The website further notes that the “real estate industry is always changing.” That statement is especially true this year, when a slew of antitrust commission lawsuits and settlements have upended long-standing industry practices. Simultaneously, high mortgage rates have suppressed home sales and heightened competition among brokerages for agents with a proven track record of closing deals in leaner times.

These conditions have served as the backdrop to a number of notable moves by major industry players. Compass, for instance, has aggressively pursued mergers and acquisitions this year while also pushing for industry rule changes.

On the other hand eXp Realty — a perennial KW rival — just revamped its profit-sharing program with an eye to improving recruitment.

In the case of Keller Williams, Onward BOLD is available to Keller Williams agents and recruits. It takes place across six classes, according to the website, and costs $799.

The company’s statement also includes several testimonials from participants, including Illinois agent Brandon Blankenship who said the program “taught me how to be a business owner.”

Meanwhile, Texas-based agent Allison Pflaum said in the statement that she was “able to grow a phenomenal business after taking BOLD.”

