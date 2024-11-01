Looking for a quick catch-up on the buzziest stories of the week? Here’s Inman Top 5, the most essential stories, according to Inman readers.

Inman Connect is moving from Las Vegas to San Diego in 2025 and it’ll be bigger, better, and bolder than ever before. Join us for Inman Connect San Diego on July 30-Aug. 1, 2025 with the brightest minds in real estate to shape the future of the industry. Reserve your spot today for an exclusive discount.

Looking for a quick catch-up on the buzziest stories of the week? Here’s Inman Top 5, the most essential stories, according to Inman readers.

And don’t miss The Download, our weekly column that breaks down one of the top stories of the week and equips you with what you’ll need to meet next Monday head-on.

Proposed NAR settlement ‘worst of all possible worlds’: Law professor Tanya Monestier says the settlement “reinforces the existing system of seller-paid inflated compensation while pretending to eliminate it” as attorneys walk away with $333 million in cash. Scott Durkin terminated from Elliman days after Lorber’s exit Durkin’s departure was announced in an SEC filing on Monday and came after reports emerged about the nature of former Elliman CEO Howard Lorber’s retirement, which was allegedly pressured by Elliman’s board. 11 transaction-generating strategies primed for success It’s up to you to make your own luck and find opportunities where others won’t look. Jimmy Burgess offers strategies both old and new that are poised to work now. CMLS urges NAR to keep Clear Cooperation in new letter CMLS CEO Denee Evans argued against the “removal or significant weakening of a policy so critical to the integrity of our housing market” in an open letter to NAR and its members Friday afternoon.

Fridman had been affiliated with Compass since 2017 and was a top producer. His departure was reportedly announced internally at the end of last week by Regional Vice President Parker Beatty.