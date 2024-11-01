Looking for a quick catch-up on the buzziest stories of the week? Here’s Inman Top 5, the most essential stories, according to Inman readers.

Inman Connect is moving from Las Vegas to San Diego in 2025 and it’ll be bigger, better, and bolder than ever before. Join us for Inman Connect San Diego on July 30-Aug. 1, 2025 with the brightest minds in real estate to shape the future of the industry. Reserve your spot today for an exclusive discount.

Looking for a quick catch-up on the buzziest stories of the week? Here’s Inman Top 5, the most essential stories, according to Inman readers.

And don’t miss The Download, our weekly column that breaks down one of the top stories of the week and equips you with what you’ll need to meet next Monday head-on.

Tanya Monestier & Barisonal | Getty Images

Tanya Monestier says the settlement “reinforces the existing system of seller-paid inflated compensation while pretending to eliminate it” as attorneys walk away with $333 million in cash.

Scott Durkin terminated from Elliman days after Lorber’s exit

Durkin’s departure was announced in an SEC filing on Monday and came after reports emerged about the nature of former Elliman CEO Howard Lorber’s retirement, which was allegedly pressured by Elliman’s board.

11 transaction-generating strategies primed for success

It’s up to you to make your own luck and find opportunities where others won’t look. Jimmy Burgess offers strategies both old and new that are poised to work now.

CMLS urges NAR to keep Clear Cooperation in new letter

CMLS CEO Denee Evans argued against the “removal or significant weakening of a policy so critical to the integrity of our housing market” in an open letter to NAR and its members Friday afternoon.

Credit: Compass

Fridman had been affiliated with Compass since 2017 and was a top producer. His departure was reportedly announced internally at the end of last week by Regional Vice President Parker Beatty.

Show Comments Hide Comments
Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Only 3 days left to register for Inman Connect Las Vegas before prices go up! Don't miss the premier event for real estate pros.Register Now ×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription
×