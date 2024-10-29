Inman, the leading news source for real estate agents, brokers, executives and technology leaders, is pleased to announce its acquisition of Blueprint from Connectiv Holdings LLC.

Blueprint covers advances in the entire built world of real estate and has built a loyal community around its event with a focus on forging business connections and delivering a premium experience to attendees.

With Inman, Blueprint will continue to be where those building the future of real estate come together to interact with the latest ideas and products and arm themselves with the insights and relationships to build the future.

Inman plans to invest further into Blueprint to continue its growth in advance of the next Blueprint Vegas, Sept. 16-18, 2025. To ensure the continuity of Blueprint, the three key executives behind it — Martin Kelly, David Hirschman and Vik Venkatraman — are joining Inman. They will maintain their roles and continue to program and run Blueprint going forward. Jeffrey Jones is also joining Inman from Connectiv with the title Head of Sales for Blueprint.

“We at Connectiv have been fortunate enough to collaborate with many companies during our 15+ years of launching and transitioning events,” Jay Weintraub, CEO and founder of Connectiv Holdings, said. “I cannot think of a time when we have been as excited by what two brands can achieve as I have with Blueprint and Inman.”

Emily Paquette, CEO of Inman, explains, “Our goal with this acquisition is to continue Inman’s path to become the media company for the entire ecosystem of the real estate industry. Jay and his team have built a very special event and community, designed very thoughtfully. Working alongside them we will seek to help unlock more innovation and advancement for the entire built world.”

Blueprint’s world-class event experience and agenda focus on market segments such as multi-family and construction and tackle issues like climate and AI, complementing Inman’s well-respected expertise in residential real estate. The acquisition is rooted in both brands’ desire to help move the industry forward in a world of technology.

“Emily and the Inman team together with Beringer Capital have recognized the special spirit and community that Blueprint has managed to spark among the built world,” said Martin Kelly, president of Blueprint. “Blueprint has come to represent something that has never been seen before in our industry and we cannot wait to explore this opportunity to take Blueprint to the next level with their support. Together, we will be able to catalyze further the innovation taking place in the world around us.

Blueprint 2025 will be held at The Venetian Las Vegas, Sept. 16-18, 2025.

The three-day event will join Inman’s stellar lineup of events alongside the flagship three-day Inman Connect New York (Jan. 22-24, 2025) and Inman Connect San Diego (July 30-August 1, 2025) to create a constellation of premier real estate events featuring the most interesting speakers from both inside and outside the real estate industry and an abundance of networking opportunities.

View the complete list of Inman Events here.

Questions about Inman’s real estate event program and sponsorship opportunities can be directed to events@inman.com.

About Connectiv

Connectiv is a New York-based live event studio that for the past decade has dedicated itself to creating vertical-specific conferences that touch industries impacting people’s daily lives. Owned and operated events include Manifest (logistics tech), Medicarians (longevity), and Cumulus (future of food).

About Inman Events

Inman Events are built for the entire residential real estate ecosystem and for every player in that ecosystem to share ideas and connect. Agents, brokers, executives, tech and finance professionals, entrepreneurs and investors, and more gather to learn, network, and forge essential relationships.

About Inman

Inman is the leading news source for real estate agents, brokers, executives and technology leaders who gain useful advice on the industry’s top stories, trends and developments that help them grow their businesses and stay ahead of the competition. With an audience of over one million professionals, Inman’s pages and stages are where the industry goes to find the most innovative ideas and new business models, through our website, newsletters, events, awards, education, research, and subscriptions.

