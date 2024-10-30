Fridman had been affiliated with Compass since 2017 and was a top producer at the firm. His departure was reportedly announced internally at the end of last week by Regional Vice President Parker Beatty.

LA-based luxury agent Tomer Fridman has reportedly split ways with his long-time firm, Compass.

The announcement about Fridman’s departure was made internally by Compass’ Southern California and Hawaii Vice President Parker Beatty, according to an email obtained by The Real Deal.

Although Fridman’s license was still active with Compass as of Wednesday, according to the California Department of Real Estate, Beatty said in the email sent on Friday evening that Fridman’s departure was effective immediately.

Beatty added that the move “was not made lightly, but rather to ensure that our workplace is one that reflects the values and culture that Compass espouses and that you — our agents and employees — deserve.”

Compass declined to comment to Inman on the departure. Fridman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Fridman moved to Compass from Sotheby’s International Realty in 2017. He had a very brief, one-month stint at Hilton & Hyland in 2021 before deciding to move back to Compass.

In April, Fridman and his frequent collaborator, Compass agent Sally Forster Jones, made their partnership official by launching Jones Fridman International. It is unclear whether or not Fridman’s departure from Compass impacts his role on the team with Forster Jones, who did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Fridman was a top producer at Compass and closed more than $840 million in sales volume while leading the Fridman Group with his mother, Isidora Fridman, who is also a partner at Israel Sotheby’s International Realty. He is known for working with well-known celebrities like Khloe Kardashian, Sugar Ray Leonard, Sylvester Stallone, Pamela Anderson and former BCBGMaxAzria Group executive Lubov Azria.

Fridman and Forster Jones announced on social media on Friday that they had sold the 21st floor penthouse at the Beverly West luxury condo building. The roughly 8,200-square-foot apartment asked $25.3 million, and was sold off market. Forster Jones, Fridman and Amir Ensani of Compass represented seller Emaar Properties, and Forster Jones also represented the unknown buyer.

At the end of June, Jones Fridman International merged with the Straser Silicon Valley team led by Katy Thielke Straser, giving the team a foothold in Northern California. At that time, Jones Fridman International also said it had its eye on expanding in top luxury markets globally, with upcoming plans for New York, Miami, Nashville, Montecito, Orange County and Aspen.

