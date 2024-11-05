The latest iteration of REDX’s ad builder introduces customizable ad templates and an easier, more direct connection to Facebook accounts so campaigns can be created and launched in less time.

Agents who use digital display ads and Facebook campaigns to find qualified leads will have a new ally in REDX’s updated Ad Builder, according to an Oct. 31 press release.

The latest iteration introduces customizable ad templates and an easier, more direct connection to Facebook accounts, so campaigns can be created and launched in less time.

“Real estate agents have always been able to get better targeting out of Facebook’s custom audience features using REDX data, but now Ad Builder’s new features allow agents to streamline the ad creation process by using pre-built templates tailored specifically for real estate,” the company stated.

Users can use REDX’s lead data to drive the direction of the online ad campaigns, using categories like expired listings, FSBO sales and pre-foreclosure sellers. This can help solve one of the primary hurdles to creating ads from scratch with Facebook — audience specificity.

Because of the sheer volume of users in the Meta ecosystem, it can be very difficult to know how to create, test and adjust a demographic to target with available listings, for buyer representation or other such services.

Third-party marketing providers have long aimed to offer a better campaign creation experience than Meta’s native toolset. REDX is the latest to provide agents with more granular audience building and ad creative precisely targeted at buyers and sellers, and it’s also wanting to get the word out to the industry about new FCC regulations governing web-based lead generation.

Inman contributor Bernice Ross spoke in March 2024 with REDX President Curtis Fenn about these looming concerns.

“Over the last five or six years, there has been an explosion of lead generation companies and the portals have also gotten into the business of selling leads. While there have always been big lead generation companies, the amount that have come up over the last five years has been a massive shift for the industry,” Fenn said. “The FCC is now saying that you cannot say to a lead, ‘Hey do you want to be contacted?’ and then go out and sell that lead to 1,000 people.”

“New agents are coming into the business and saying, ‘My lead generation budget is $1,000 per month. Where do I go to buy leads?’” Fenn said. “That’s totally different from the mindset from the past where people grew their database starting with their family and friends.”

The company’s new tools enable agents to create new lead pools and nurture existing leads under the auspices of compliance and, thus, a higher level of verification.

“Our goal with this update is to make advertising as effective and easy as possible for real estate professionals,” Fenn said in the release. “Ad Builder’s integration with Facebook and our ready-to-use templates mean agents can spend less time setting up ads and more time focusing on what matters: connecting with potential clients.”

