Two of the skills have always mattered, and one is brand new, Jimmy Burgess writes. Together, they create a business that is far more sustainable, scalable and predictable.

There are certain skills that, once mastered, completely transform the trajectory of an agent’s business. Yet the industry’s high failure rate tells a painful story: Most agents don’t develop these skills before it’s too late.

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I’ve narrowed it down to three specific skill sets that every agent must master as quickly as possible, whether you’re trying to survive your first year or break through to the next level.

3 skills real estate agents learn too late

1. Consistent, systematic lead generation

Lead generation is the lifeblood of a real estate business. Without a consistent flow of opportunities, this business becomes a constant struggle to survive, wondering where your next closing will come from. The following are three core strategies for generating leads that have worked in the past, are working now, and will continue to work in the future.

Geographical farming

One of the most effective long-term lead generation strategies is still geographic farming. The strategy is simple: Choose a specific neighborhood, community or geographic area and become known as the go-to expert there. Not occasionally. Consistently.

The agents who dominate farms:

Know the inventory

Know the trends

Know the stories behind the neighborhood or community

Consistently communicate with homeowners in that area

Consistently creating opportunities in the chosen area is done through:

Direct mail

Social media

Community involvement

Video content

Community market updates

The mistake many agents make is trying to become known everywhere instead of becoming known in one specific area first.

If you’d like a more step-by-step breakdown of how to choose a farm, market to a farm, and ultimately dominate a farm, check out this article: Here’s everything you need to succeed with geo-farming.

Social media

Most agents focus too much on the “media” part and forget the “social” part. Social media is not just about posting. It’s about interacting.

Answer questions

Comment on local conversations

Participate in local Facebook groups

Once you master the social portion of social media, now direct your attention to creating content that your ideal clients want and need. One of the best tools for identifying the questions buyers and sellers have is AnswerThePublic.com, which shows the questions people are actively searching for on Google and AI platforms.

The agents answering those questions consistently position themselves as the expert long before someone is ready to buy or sell.

If you’d like a blueprint for the best posts to generate leads on social media right now, check out this article: Stop chasing views: Real estate social media posts that actually generate leads.

Generate leads from people who already know, like and trust you

Most people already have enough connections through their sphere of influence to generate all the business and referrals they need. The key is to deepen your existing relationships by staying connected through calls, coffee or lunch meetings, or sphere-of-influence events. Oftentimes buying lunch for your sphere of influence is more effective than buying leads.

If you’d like more information on how one agent generates the majority of her business through repeat customers and sphere of influence referrals, read this: No need to pay for leads with these grow-your-business strategies.

2. Most agents fail because they never learn how to nurture leads

Generating a lead is only the beginning. The real question is: What happens next?

Because most leads are not ready immediately. That means agents need systems. The first step is having a strong CRM and database strategy. Every lead should be stored, organized and placed into a consistent communication plan.

That communication can include:

Property alerts

Market updates

Social media engagement

Email campaigns

Text follow-up

Personalized outreach

One of the simplest and most effective nurturing systems is the “Deal of the Week” strategy. Every week, agents send one standout property opportunity to their database.

The consistency is what makes it powerful:

Same day every week

Same time every week

Same subject line every week

For example: “Destin Deal of the Week”

Inside the email:

A few bullet points about the property

Why it stands out

Why it may represent value or opportunity

A simple call to action

Something as simple as: “Reply to this email if you’d like photos, pricing and full details.”

Consistency breeds trust. Even subconsciously. Over time, people begin to expect your communication. They begin to associate you with value. And when the timing is right, they reach out.

3. The newest skill agents must master: getting recommended by AI

This may be the newest skill in real estate, but it’s already creating an abundance of opportunities. Consumers are beginning to search differently. Instead of typing searches into Google, they are asking AI platforms direct questions like:

“Who is the best Realtor near me?”

“Who specializes in luxury homes in this area?”

“Who is the top waterfront agent in this market?”

That means agents need to think beyond traditional SEO and start focusing on AEO (Answer Engine Optimization). The first step is consistency across your online profiles. If your Instagram says one thing and your LinkedIn says another, AI receives conflicting information about who you are and what you specialize in. Consistency helps AI confirm your expertise.

Agents should also think less about keywords and more about questions. For example, instead of simply saying: “Santa Rosa Beach Realtor.”

You might optimize your bio to include: “Helping buyers and sellers in WaterColor and Santa Rosa Beach, Florida.”

That mirrors how consumers actually search. Another overlooked strategy is studying the sources AI platforms use when recommending agents.

Platforms like ChatGPT, Claude and Perplexity often reference:

Yelp

Agent directories

Review platforms

Local ranking sites

If those platforms are being used as sources in your local markets, you should optimize your profile on these sites. AI loves consistency, authority and proof.

That means:

Strong reviews

Clear specialization

Consistent bios

Local expertise

Helpful content

The agents creating content specifically tied to their local market will increasingly position themselves to be recommended.

If you’re looking for a more detailed description of how to get recommended by AI, check out this article: Want AI to recommend you in online search? Do these 7 things.

The bottom line

The agents who build long-term success master these three skills early:

Generating leads Nurturing relationships Positioning themselves for AI visibility

Two of those skills have always mattered. One is brand new. But together, they create a business that is far more sustainable, scalable and predictable. And the agents who master them now will gain a massive advantage moving forward.