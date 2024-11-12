While a new coat of paint can transform a home, it can also work against you if the colors don’t resonate with potential buyers. According to a report from Fixr, the 2024 paint color trends are in, and listing agents are weighing in on how certain hues can impact a home’s value.

Whether it’s refining your business model, mastering new technologies, or discovering strategies to capitalize on the next market surge, Inman Connect New York will prepare you to take bold steps forward. The Next Chapter is about to begin. Be part of it. Join us and thousands of real estate leaders Jan. 22-24, 2025.

Before reaching for that paintbrush to refresh your home’s look, take a closer look at your chosen color palette. Real estate experts warn that selecting the wrong shades could cost you thousands — often in ways you might not expect, the New York Post reported Monday.

While a new coat of paint can transform a home from ordinary to stunning, it can also work against you if the colors don’t resonate with potential buyers. According to a report from Fixr, the 2024 paint color trends are in, and listing agents are weighing in on how certain hues can impact a home’s value.

The power (and risk) of paint

Painting is one of the quickest, most cost-effective updates you can make, especially if you’re prepping a home for sale. If maximizing your home’s value is the goal, there are certain colors to avoid altogether.

The cost of repainting can vary significantly based on factors like paint quality, home size and whether scaffolding is needed for multi-story exteriors. Exterior paint jobs can run anywhere from $1,000 to $6,000, while interior projects typically cost less — especially if homeowners choose to DIY.

DIY homeowners can opt to pay hundreds for supplies, including brushes, rollers, tape, ladders and the paint itself, rather than paying for the cost of labor. On average, Realtor.com estimates an interior paint job costs about $3.50 per square foot, or around $2,000, including a primer coat.

Choosing the right hue

In recent years, homeowners have embraced bolder, non-traditional colors — partly inspired by trends set by personalities like “Fixer Upper” star Joanna Gaines, who popularized striking shades like coastal teal and deep charcoal. However, sticking to “timeless neutrals” is often a safer choice if you’re selling.

Jenny Lenz, managing director at Dolly Lenz Real Estate, advises that bold colors like vibrant yellows or moody charcoals can be risky. “In today’s market, buyers often swipe past homes with polarizing colors before they even set foot inside,” she notes.

For exterior colors, real estate agent Jonathan Yarton of the Yarton Group recommends considering the surrounding neighborhood. “I always say, don’t be the outlier in the neighborhood. Too often, I see a gorgeous neighborhood of homes interrupted by one resident that decided neon blue was the correct choice for their home,” he cautions.

Santiago Arana of The Agency highlights that “white has consistently proven to be the most impactful color for properties in terms of sales, alongside neutral tones.”

Colors to avoid

According to the Fixr report, which surveyed 71 interior designers, certain colors are major turn-offs for buyers.

Red : 59 percent of designer professionals agree it’s the most off-putting to homebuyers.

: 59 percent of designer professionals agree it’s the most off-putting to homebuyers. Lime green : 53 percent of experts find it unappealing.

: 53 percent of experts find it unappealing. Bright yellow : 40 percent advise against it.

: 40 percent advise against it. Mustard yellow: Avoid, say 19 percent of experts.

Even once-popular shades like pink and turquoise are falling out of favor, with designers recommending against them. Brent Watson of the Watson Salari Group notes “I think that most homes sell when there’s not anything negative as you walk in. A yellow wall or a red wall can be a turn-off.”

Avoiding the ‘price erosion’ effect

Staging a home is crucial for maximizing value, but choosing the right colors plays an equally important role. Karen Otto of Home Star Staging warns of “price erosion,” the “ticking off of thousands of dollars it will take to make a home suitable for [buyers who] generally overinflate those costs and time it will take to get it how they want.”

“While bold colors like deep reds, greens, or bright oranges can be attractive to certain homeowners, they can decrease a home’s value by making it harder for potential buyers to picture themselves in the space,” explains Mike Fabbri at The Agency New York. “These shades often require repainting, which many buyers see as an added expense and time commitment, impacting their offer price.”

The takeaway? Opt for neutral, timeless shades to create a blank canvas that appeals to the widest audience and minimizes the risk of turning off potential buyers.

Email Richelle Hammiel