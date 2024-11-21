Whether it’s refining your business model, mastering new technologies, or discovering strategies to capitalize on the next market surge, Inman Connect New York will prepare you to take bold steps forward. The Next Chapter is about to begin. Be part of it. Join us and thousands of real estate leaders Jan. 22-24, 2025.

Today, Inman announces the 2024 winners of its Best of Proptech Awards. This prestigious recognition celebrates those who are at the forefront of property technology (proptech) innovation and redefining the real estate industry.

As technology alters everything from the way homes are built to the way they’re financed, keeping a focus on the proptech landscape offers Inman readers a bird’s-eye view of the rapid pace of real estate change. This year’s Best of Proptech award winners exemplify the way tech can be integrated to streamline and manage services and processes, providing new ways for real estate professionals to scale their businesses.

“For the second consecutive year, Inman celebrates the companies, products and leaders that are building the future of real estate,” Inman CEO Emily Paquette said. “These honorees are pioneering new pathways in residential proptech, pushing the industry to new heights of growth and transformation.”

Selected by the Inman editorial team, the Best of Proptech award winners were selected in four categories – alternative financing, entrepreneurs, innovation in construction and venture capital – and include:

Alternative financing

Entrepreneurs

Innovation in construction 

Venture capital

View the complete list of the 2024 Best of Proptech award recipients here

Questions about Inman’s real estate awards programs can be directed to awards@inman.com.

