Today, Inman announces the 2024 winners of its Best of Proptech Awards. This prestigious recognition celebrates those who are at the forefront of property technology (proptech) innovation and redefining the real estate industry.

As technology alters everything from the way homes are built to the way they’re financed, keeping a focus on the proptech landscape offers Inman readers a bird’s-eye view of the rapid pace of real estate change. This year’s Best of Proptech award winners exemplify the way tech can be integrated to streamline and manage services and processes, providing new ways for real estate professionals to scale their businesses.

“For the second consecutive year, Inman celebrates the companies, products and leaders that are building the future of real estate,” Inman CEO Emily Paquette said. “These honorees are pioneering new pathways in residential proptech, pushing the industry to new heights of growth and transformation.”

Selected by the Inman editorial team, the Best of Proptech award winners were selected in four categories – alternative financing, entrepreneurs, innovation in construction and venture capital – and include:

Alternative financing

Nora Apsel, Morty

Michael Bremer, Calque

Nima Ghamsari, Blend

Alex Lofton, Landed

Mike Lorino, AssumeList

Entrepreneurs

Doug Brien, Mynd

Mike Jansta, Xome

Ben Madick, Matic

Scott Martino, Endpoint

Nikki Pechet, Homebound

Innovation in construction

Steve Glenn, Plant Prefab

Aaron Levy, Casata

Tommy Rakes, Guerdon

Sean Roberts, Villa

Paolo Tiramani, Boxabl

Venture capital

