The public-facing business empowerment arm of Second Century Ventures, REACH has been identifying innovation since its initial class in 2013, members of which included video e-mailer BombBomb and moving coordinator Updater, among others.

This November, Inman offers a deep dive into the world of proptech and the state of the startups that are building the future now. In addition, our coveted set of awards, Proptech All-Stars — celebrating the entrepreneurs, VCs and visionaries in the world of proptech — returns. It’s Proptech Month at Inman.

Digital news outlet PropTech Outlook named the National Association of Realtors’ REACH as its Accelerator of the Year for 2024.

“This commendation reinforces REACH’s vital role in supporting and accelerating innovation within real estate and adjacent industries,” a Nov. 19 press release from NAR stated.

REACH offers entrepreneurs an industry-specific on-ramp for merging into the increasingly competitive category of proptech. Top producing agents with an idea, experienced technologists from existing firms, and movers and shakers from outside real estate look to REACH as a potential spark for their ideas and pathway to adoption when revenue-minded venture capitalists won’t return voicemails.

REACH operates in seven global markets and, in 2024, welcomed 55 new companies to its program, which demonstrates that real estate’s outsized influence on the planet’s economy continues to hold its position.

In addition to its two American programs, REACH also serves the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, Latin America and Israel.

“Being recognized as 2024 Accelerator of the Year highlights REACH’s incredible journey from its first U.S.-based program in 2013 to now operating across seven major markets,” said Ashley Stinton, managing partner of NAR REACH, in a statement. “Fostering a community of more than 250 technology companies, this award celebrates the powerful partnerships and collective efforts that are transforming real estate worldwide.”

REACH announced its 2024 cohort, or group of companies, in April. Inman-reviewed companies Final Offer and Trackxi are joined by Notable, Kukun, Purlin, Scout, Unlock and Chirpyest.

