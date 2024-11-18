This November, Inman offers a deep dive into the world of proptech and the state of the startups that are building the future now. In addition, our coveted set of awards, Proptech All-Stars — celebrating the entrepreneurs, VCs and visionaries in the world of proptech — returns. It’s Proptech Month at Inman.



As a strategic marketing partner for purpose-driven innovators, I’ve had the privilege of working with real estate professionals and proptech pioneers who are passionate about elevating our industry. But I’ve also observed a pervasive challenge — the struggle to achieve true alignment between a business’s brand, its values, and the needs of its customers.

So often in the real estate and proptech landscape, we get caught up in the race to develop the “next big thing” — the innovative product or solution that we’re convinced will revolutionize the industry. However, true, sustainable growth does not come from a solutions-first mentality, but rather from a deep understanding of our customers’ pain points and a steadfast commitment to addressing them.

The challenge in real estate lies in the inherent conflict around who the true customer is. Is it the consumer searching for their dream home? The agent navigating the complexities of each transaction? The broker running the brokerage? The reality is that successful real estate businesses must find a way to align their offerings with the unique needs of each of these stakeholders in most cases.

The next big thing?

Simply creating the “latest and greatest” technology platform or marketing tool is not enough. Instead, we must take the time to truly listen to our customers, empathize with the daily challenges they face, and develop solutions that seamlessly integrate with their workflows and priorities. Only then can we build the kind of sustainable, trust-based relationships that drive long-term growth and profitability.

I’ve had the privilege of working with real estate innovators who have embraced this ethos of alignment. They’ve taken the time to deeply understand their customers and to define their unique value proposition, and are building brands and marketing strategies that speak directly to the pain points of each stakeholder group. It just takes time, and most people have lost a critical trait in business building–patience.

At the heart of any thriving real estate business lies a clear, unwavering sense of identity. Who are you as a professional? What core values guide your decision-making? How do those values manifest in the way you interact with and serve your clients? When you can answer these questions with confidence, you’re on the path to creating a brand that resonates authentically.

But alignment isn’t just about defining your identity — it’s about ensuring that every aspect of your business, from your marketing and sales strategies to your internal processes and team dynamics, is laser-focused on delivering exceptional value to your customers. It’s about making decisions with the end in mind — not just the next milestone but the ultimate vision of what success looks like for your business and our industry.

Clients deserve the best

In the real estate landscape, where relationships and trust are paramount, this level of alignment is essential. Your clients aren’t just buying a product or service — they’re investing in a partnership, and they need to feel confident that your values, your expertise and your commitment to their success are fully aligned with their own.

So, as you navigate the ever-evolving landscape of real estate and proptech, I challenge you to ask yourself: What does true business alignment mean to me? How can I ensure that every aspect of my brand, my operations, and my customer experience is perfectly in sync with my core values and the needs of my customers?

The answers to these questions may not be easy, but I can promise you this: When you achieve that level of alignment, the opportunities for growth, innovation and industrywide transformation are truly boundless.

Molly McKinley, co-founder of Redtail Creative, Intentionaliteas and author of The Intentional Business: A Path to Purpose & Prosperity, is an expert at connecting the dots. She is a serial entrepreneur, public relations and integrated marketing strategist with over 25 years of experience launching new products and brands.