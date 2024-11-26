Price and marketing expertise are key to building trust and showing your value with a well-thought-out listing presentation, broker Nick Schlekeway writes.

When it comes to securing listings, preparation and clear communication are everything. In real estate, success isn’t accidental — it’s the result of a well-thought-out approach, executed with precision. Over the years, I’ve developed strategies that have helped me stand out, lock down listings and build strong client relationships. I want to share some of these insights with you today.

Remember that preparation is where success begins

When it comes to listing presentations, the preparation you do before stepping into the room is the deciding factor between success and failure. I treat every listing presentation like a job interview, because, in many ways, that’s exactly what it is. Your potential client is evaluating whether you’re the right person to represent one of their most valuable assets. If you’re not prepared, you’re not winning the listing.

Preparation starts with a deep understanding of several things including the general (macro) economic and market conditions, the micro-market around the property (especially neighborhood and street level), the property itself, and the owner you’ll be meeting with.

This means knowing the property’s condition, the surrounding area’s recent sales, and, just as importantly, having a grasp of the seller’s goals and expectations. The more informed you are, the better you can present your strategy and demonstrate your expertise.

Align price and seller commitment

Once you’re in the room, the first step is aligning on the pricing strategy and market positioning. This isn’t just about quoting a price—it’s about setting a realistic range that reflects the seller’s willingness to prepare the property for the market. I make it clear that my suggested price range hinges on their commitment to staging, showing availability, and overall property prep.

I emphasize that this process is a partnership. Without full cooperation from the seller, it’s a struggle to achieve the desired outcome. This sets the tone for the entire relationship. Just like in sports, the best ability is availability. If the seller isn’t committed from day one, it’s a red flag.

Create marketing that speaks for itself

Marketing is where I move from promises to proof. In every listing appointment, I aim to impress with tangible results. I don’t just tell clients what I can do — I show them. I bring high-quality printed materials, glossy brochures, and video marketing that bring the property to life. “Seeing is believing,” and when clients see the level of detail and care I put into marketing, they understand the kind of service they’re getting.

Here’s a rule of thumb: Always show real results. If you’re trying to sell your ability to generate online views, present an actual campaign with insights to back up your claims. If you believe your digital collateral, images, or property website will make an impact, show them at the appointment. Real examples matter.

Don’t leave anything to chance

A strong presentation is only half the battle. To secure the listing, you need to be prepared for potential objections and ready to address them on the spot. Your goal is to leave the appointment with a signed listing agreement in hand. Time kills all deals, so don’t leave without giving your best effort to secure the agreement.

Make sure you come prepared with a listing agreement ready to be signed. The longer the client has to “think it over,” the less likely you’ll get the listing. I’ve seen countless agents lose opportunities simply because they didn’t have a contract prepared. And if, for some reason, you can’t close the deal on the spot, follow up relentlessly. Consistent, proactive follow-up can often turn a “maybe” into a “yes.”

Seal the deal from the start

Winning listings isn’t about luck — it’s about preparation, strategy and execution. Know the market, align on price, prove your marketing capabilities and be ready to close the deal.

If you want to excel in real estate, these fundamentals are non-negotiable. Remember, every listing presentation is an opportunity to build trust, showcase your value and, ultimately, grow your business.

Nick Schlekeway is the founder of Amherst Madison, a Boise, Idaho-based real estate brokerage. Connect with him on LinkedIn.