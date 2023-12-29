Reorzo is a web app that integrates with WordPress to give agents a way to deliver an AI chatbot and location-specific marketing reports and web pages, among other lead engagement tactics.

Reorzo is a community data application for helping agents market local expertise.

Platforms: Browser; mobile-responsive

Ideal for: Homebuyers, sellers and agents

Top selling points:

WordPress integration

Simple proof of concept

AI enhancements/chatbot

Neighborhood descriptions

HomeFaqs reports

Top concern(s):

Reorzo ultimately suffers from solving a problem already solved and doing it in a less sophisticated manner. Future versions may improve its presentation, however.

What you should know:

Reorzo is a web app that uses a number of third-party data connections, artificial intelligence and market data to help agents create extensive regional information reports. It provides community descriptions, location insights, agent profile pages and a chatbot to engage users and deliver its content, all of which can be run through WordPress.

The HomeFaqs report breaks down everything around a home, offering context for crime reports, market trends, comparative valuations, nearby places of interest, tax data, maps and school information. Upgrades include primarily environmental data, such as fire risk, flood plain risk where applicable and a host of other external factors that ultimately impact one’s willingness to relocate.

The chat experience within Reorzo is pretty engaging, automatically populating the agent’s name and contact information and a few basic prompts to pull in an interested consumer. A person may want to know about a specific submarket, ask something about market activity per zip code, inquire about a specific listing or request a home report, one of the software’s key offerings.

Responses, for example, about submarkets or communities, are AI-generated, but nothing that can’t or likely already hasn’t been reported by any typical web search. This is where a lot of AI-lead engagement efforts go south for me: they bring nothing new to the content. I have a hard time imagining any user probing around for homes in a particular part of a city who doesn’t already know enough about it. This is a surface-level use of AI for which I’ve largely lost patience. There’s almost nothing I can learn from the Reorzo chatbot that I can’t from Google or an agent’s even marginally up-to-date website. This is not where the application’s value lies.

The individual city or neighborhood pages are worthwhile marketing efforts, for at least their ability to consolidate highlights and location data into a single destination, which can be generated as needed by the agent. But, like much of the software’s deliverables, they suffer considerably from an uninspired user interface. They just don’t look good, as if there’s been no front-end designer assigned to the project.

HomeFaqs reports are agent-specific and serve as a tentpole marketing tactic. The branded breakdowns share a wide array of usable data on a specific home, are custom-generated and categorize blocks of information using toggle bars to control what the user wants to read. The agent’s name and likeness are always prominently displayed, and a brief form allows the user to reach out directly.

My issues with this application in its current form are many. It’s redundant, for starters. AreaHub, ClimateCheck, BHR and TopHap all offer an array of advanced tools for learning about homes and what’s around them. TopHap specifically remains the leader in overlapping real estate search with granular environmental and geographical data and does it beautifully.

Reorzo is also running into solutions like Milestones, which engages aspiring buyers in a stand-alone mobile experience with dedicated buyer portals, collaborative search and process education tools.

Agents looking to capture leads with local data have a lot of options, from Plunk, Localize, Revaluate and even Real Geeks’ new SEO website generator. Local Logic has been at it for quite some time, too.

I’m not saying Reorzo can’t be useful in some ways for the agent new to their market or uncomfortable with more advanced solutions, but it’s going to need to be more aware of what the market is offering to make a compelling argument for its adoption.

Craig C. Rowe started in commercial real estate at the dawn of the dot-com boom, helping an array of commercial real estate companies fortify their online presence and analyze internal software decisions. He now helps agents with technology decisions and marketing through reviewing software and tech for Inman.