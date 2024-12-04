Estate Elite will include premium content from some of real estate’s biggest celebrities, as well as educational courses, playbooks, two weekly live Q&A sessions with experts, networking opportunities, access to live events and more, Inman has learned.

Estate Media, the media company co-founded by luxury Compass agent and Million Dollar Listing LA star Josh Flagg, has launched an exclusive membership program for real estate professionals, the outlet has informed Inman.

The program, dubbed “Estate Elite,” will include premium content from some of real estate’s biggest celebrities, including Flagg himself, as well as Tracy Tutor, James Harris, David Parnes and Glennda Baker. Subscribers will gain access to content like tools for brand building and a community to support their growth in the profession, a press statement said.

“Estate Media is more than just a media company — it’s a home for Realtors who want to thrive in this industry’s new era,” Estate Media CEO and co-founder Griff O’Brien said in a statement. “After a successful first year, we are thrilled to roll out our comprehensive membership that delivers top-notch resources and connects agents with other leading voices across the country. This furthers our mission and is a significant step forward in helping Realtors position themselves as trusted, influential figures in their markets.”

Estate Elite members will gain industry insights through educational courses, playbooks for breaking into luxury, two weekly live Q&A sessions with experts, networking opportunities, in-person masterminds and panels, and discounted access to back-office tools, including CRMs and market intelligence.

The annual membership fee is $1,500 per year, which the company says is a great value since members will receive about $1,650 worth of training courses and access to events valued at about $2,000. Individuals who are interested in membership can learn more on Estate Media’s website.

“For years, my passion has been not only selling real estate but also helping others in the industry reach new heights,” Flagg said in a statement. “With Estate Media, I am able to offer the next generation of Realtors the ability to build their brand through content, community and events. This membership was an evolution to give Realtors everything they need to build their brand, grow their business and connect with other top agents. It’s a one-stop shop for anyone serious about succeeding in real estate.”

Flagg, O’Brien and Andrew Shanfeld, who co-founded private equity firm Carolwood, founded Estate Media in the fall of 2023 with $1.65 million in backing from investors. General content is free for users and spans across hard news, agent education, reality TV and social media integrations.

