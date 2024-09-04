Weekly sessions that will take place on Fireside will provide established and aspiring real estate pros access to Umansky’s mentorship and coaching with a focus on entrepreneurship and sales

The Agency’s Mauricio Umansky is launching a new endeavor on Sept. 16: a live coaching network for real estate professionals called The Mauricio Umansky Network that will be powered by Mark Cuban’s Fireside interactive streaming platform, The Agency announced on Wednesday.

The network will provide established and aspiring real estate professionals access to Umansky’s and his team’s mentorship, coaching and guidance with a focus on real estate, entrepreneurship and sales.

The Umansky Team includes the elder Umansky, and his daughters, Farrah Brittany, Alexia Umansky and Sophia Umansky, as well as agents Andrew Botto, Madison Bufffardi and Leila Mohmed.

“Mauricio Umansky and The Agency are truly unrivaled in luxury real estate and being able to connect with them directly through their new Fireside network is an unmatched opportunity to gain incredible expertise,” Fireside CEO Falon Fatemi said in a statement.

“Mauricio has shared his unparalleled knowledge through his company and on his successful show, Buying Beverly Hills, and we are thrilled to be a part of this first-of-its-kind network to now help Mauricio and his team empower the next generation of real estate and business leaders through interactive coaching.”

Members who subscribe to The Mauricio Umansky Network for a monthly fee of $30 per month (or $20 per month, if billed annually) will gain access to weekly conversations and Q&As on different topics with his team centered around skills for real estate professionals, weekly interactive group coaching sessions, monthly live industry conversations with Umansky and guest speakers, and special giveaways, including tickets to live events or workshops and free products.

The first special guest on the show will be real estate coaching giant Tom Ferry, Umansky told Inman.

The drive to create the network came from Umansky’s desire to help improve the industry, Umansky said.

“I really want to make real estate better as a whole … This is an opportunity for me to give back a little bit to everybody and to help improve the business.”

Although Umansky is a luxury specialist, he said the network will not solely focus on the luxury sector, but will be largely centered around sales techniques, negotiation and how to build a business. In the wake of the NAR settlement and industry changes that have taken effect, Umansky said that coaching is imperative for agents today.

“It’s really going to be geared for me to share my insights and my coaching,” he said. “I think right now, it’s more important than ever. It’s needed, particularly with all the changes that are happening in the real estate industry, and in order to survive, you’re going to have to be an incredible negotiator and know how to deal with different things. So this is a network that gives people opportunity to tune in every week and not only listen to something that I’ll teach on a weekly basis, but then actually interact with me and ask me specific questions.”

Individuals who are interested in learning more about The Mauricio Umansky Network can visit the website at www.maunetwork.com.

Umansky published a memoir/business tutorial book in the spring of 2023 called The Dealmaker: How to Succeed in Business and Life Through Dedication, Determination and Disruption. The book revealed a number of entertaining anecdotes from Umansky’s life, as well as lessons in business that he’s learned along the way.

He also starred in Season 32 of Dancing With the Stars, and was the sixth contestant to be voted out of the competition during the show’s Halloween-themed episode. Umansky’s Netflix real estate reality TV show, Buying Beverly Hills, which features agents from The Agency navigating LA’s luxury market, was recently bypassed for renewal for a third season by the streaming giant.

On top of his media endeavors, the CEO, in partnership with Compass’ Jason Haber, has also been working to build out an alternative to the National Association of Realtors. The group, the American Real Estate Association, launched a membership program last month offering two membership tiers: a $20 membership that lasts through 2025 and a $1,500 “founding membership” that cover dues over the next 10 years.

