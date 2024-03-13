The high-profile luxury agent has worked with Douglas Elliman since 2021 and served as a longtime agent with Rodeo Realty before that. He will now align with Compass’s Beverly Hills office.

Beverly Hills celebrity agent Josh Flagg is now hanging his hat, and his license, at Compass, the brokerage announced on Tuesday.

Flagg, the longest-running cast member of the Bravo reality show “Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles” will align with Compass’s Beverly Hills office, after working with Douglas Elliman since 2021.

“I am excited to begin this next chapter with Compass,” Flagg said in a statement. “While I am grateful for my journey thus far, especially for my former colleagues who are like family, I am finally ready to embark on my next venture and I look forward to the great things we will accomplish together.”

Flagg has been working in the luxury space in Los Angeles for over a decade, specializing in high-profile residential real estate sales. He has made more than $3 billion in deals over the years, with recent deals including the $10.3 million sale of Rihanna’s Beverly Hills home and the $40 million sale of 1001 North Roxbury Dr. to StubHub founder Eric Baker.

Flagg has broken numerous real estate records for the Flats neighborhood of Beverly Hills: the most expensive home ever sold, the largest piece of land and the highest price ever paid for a piece of land. He is consistently named among the nation’s top agents and is a top agent in the competitive Los Angeles luxury market.

Other high-profile clients of Flagg’s include the Gettys, the Bloomingdales, the late actor Matthew Perry, Tinder co-founder Justin Mateen and former San Francisco 49ers owners, the DeBartolos.

Flagg will bring $400 million of existing listings with him to Compass, including the $28.9 million 9463 Sunset Blvd., $32 million 2 Oak Knoll Terr. — the most expensive home in Pasadena — along with 1231 Stone Canyon Rd., the $11,495,000 former Bel Air home of Judy Garland.

In 2023, Flagg co-founded Estate Media, a real estate media platform that makes personality-driven educational content geared towards agents.

“We’re excited to officially welcome Josh to Compass,” Compass founder and CEO Robert Reffkin said. “With Josh’s experience and forward-looking approach to his business, I am excited for what he will achieve at Compass.”

Compass, headquartered in New York City, boasts more than 1,400 agents in the Los Angeles market. The company’s revenue slipped from $6 billion in 2022 to $4.9 billion in 2023, but it managed to grow its agent count in the fourth quarter by 7.7 percent, despite the number of agents overall shrinking across the industry.

