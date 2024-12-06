Whether it’s refining your business model, mastering new technologies, or discovering strategies to capitalize on the next market surge, Inman Connect New York will prepare you to take bold steps forward. The Next Chapter is about to begin. Be part of it. Join us and thousands of real estate leaders Jan. 22-24, 2025.

As Q4 winds down and we approach the end of 2024, it’s time to look ahead.

Already goal planning and setting sales targets for 2025?

It sounds like you’re ready to suit up for growth and join us this Jan. 22-24, 2025, at Inman Connect New York, the nation’s premier event for real estate professionals.

With everything happening in today’s real estate market — from rate cuts and inventory shifts to new tech and AI — now more than ever is the time to invest in uplevelling your strategy and sharpening your skills.

At Inman, we’re focused on helping you defy the market today — and grow your business tomorrow. Our priority is empowering our community to build a brighter future in real estate. Together, we are writing the next chapter of real estate.

Take the first step forward by registering today for Inman Connect New York 2025. You won’t regret it.

Trust Inman to guide you in creating a winning strategy to secure your next deal, while providing valuable insights into the emerging strategies and technologies you need to stay ahead and prepare for the future of an ever-evolving industry.  

 We’re bringing together industry titans, marketing gurus, tech strategists, plus real estate’s biggest names and brightest minds to deliver sessions packed to the brim with inspiration and need-to-know intel that you can take home and implement immediately. Stand out sessions include: 

  • Beyond the Transaction: Understanding the Psychology of Consumers
  • The Agent as a Brand: How to Empower Your Individual Identity 
  • Peeking Behind the Curtain: Finding and Landing Big Clients 
  • Next-Gen Tech: The Future Of Innovation

Whether you’re a seasoned agent, broker or lender, or are just starting your career in real estate, you’ll come away from Inman Connect with serious return on investment in the form of actionable insights to grow your business – and your bottom line – as well as the contacts and connections you’ll make.

Inman Connect events attract high-caliber professionals from all sectors and markets — domestic and international. Whether you’re seeking mentorship, client referrals or just looking to build your Rolodex, Inman Connect offers a suite of dedicated networking opportunities that cater to busy and driven real estate pros like you.  

Maximize your time in New York by staying with us at the Hilton Midtown Manhattan where the conference takes place.

You’ll be in the center of the action and capitalizing on facetime with fellow attendees. Book into our hotel block by the end of the year to secure an exclusive discount for Inman Connect attendees.  

Be sure to secure your Inman Connect New York early for best pricing — as the cost of registration will be steadily increasing as the event approaches. Invest in your future and join us at the start of the new year to embrace change and drive growth for your business.

We can’t wait to see you in New York!

