Misinformation is the buzzword of the last quarter of 2024, thanks to a wild election cycle and a polarized cultural landscape that is constantly fed media and content in a 24/7 news cycle. Informally coined “fake news,” this evolution of potentially wrong information comes with compelling graphics, data and pitches, often spread by charismatic and passionate influencers or even seemingly reputable media outlets.

The real estate industry isn’t immune to this, and during the last two years NAR and real estate practices have been sliced and diced in middle America courtrooms, while consumers (your clients) have been fed more confusing viewpoints on real estate than they have ever had access to before.

Let’s break down the one red flag you need to know about misinformation and how you can help walk your customers back to reliable resources of information.

Ms. Customer calls me upset and distressed

I was working with some clients this week, offering available homes that would be coming to market before the end of the year. Their criteria were noted in my CRM with all of the features and square footage my customers were looking for.

One of my customers returned my call and she was decidedly cold and negative on the phone about the potential home. I explained that it met her criteria and asked her about her concerns. She went into a long explanation about the expenses involved for her and how she felt they were unfair and not justifiable for making a move at this time.

This normally very pleasant customer just seemed off. So instead of getting offended, I began to ask more questions.

“Tell me some more details about how you came to this conclusion.” Long story short, she had received third-party information that was incorrect and that had soured her whole opinion about the transaction.

In other words, she was a victim of misinformation from a trusted source, and acting in her own best interest and wanting to stay in control, she had already formed conclusions.

After I let her vent, I calmly explained to her that the information was not correct and that I would be happy to provide her with the right information. I said that as her counselor, I hoped she would always seek me out first if she has concerns because things change all the time — and even friends or family with good intentions may not have the full story.

This still didn’t make her happy. She told me that she didn’t want a lecture and that she was able to make her own decisions. Many buyers and sellers want to draw their own conclusions, and they expect you to show them respect and hear them out.

One red flag

The fastest way to identify whether I or someone I care about has been a victim of misinformation is that there is an immediate emotional response, which usually asks your heart to pick a side of right or wrong. Misinformation is presented to get you to fear or be shocked into choosing a “right” side; once you choose that side, it factors into that person’s core values.

At the end of the day, everyone wants to believe they are intelligent, that they have the correct information, and that they are making the best choices for their household. It’s not your job to tell them they are wrong, but it is your job to help them find the right information in a respectful way before making a final decision.

How do we compromise?

In some cases, we will not be able to. In others, we will have to have an organized, calm way to help them understand the misinformation while still maintaining their dignity. The last thing you want to do as a trusted advisor is make your customer or client feel like an idiot.

In this situation, I provided correct documentation for them to review at their leisure and also offered to meet with them in person to do a net sheet of their true costs, so they’d have all the information they need to make a decision that is well-researched and on their terms.

In other words, the last thing I want my clients to do is make a decision when they don’t have all the data. I ask them if I can send them more information, and then tell them I will respect whichever choice they make — because at the end of the day, it’s their home and not mine.

The upcoming holiday season will be filled with merriment, out-of-control spending, and, of course, our favorite loved ones and relatives sharing misinformation passionately as they pass you the candied yams.

What’s important to know about misinformation is that you have to choose your battles, as well as minimize the impact of potential harm that misinformation may cause. Tread lightly, respect that folks may not have all the information, and try to take a deep breath and realize that changing minds and hearts is nearly impossible, but not improbable.

Remember to think about misinformation when you are revising your FAQs for 2025, and cherish each “lesson” misinformation may teach you. It’s the stuff that builds legacy careers.

Rachael Hite is a seasoned housing counselor and thought leader in the real estate industry, known for her extensive expertise across business news journalism, retirement housing, and affordable housing initiatives. Connect with Rachael on Instagram and Linkedin.