Planning for the future and promoting accessible, inclusive infrastructure keeps senior adults connected to their communities, Rachael Hite writes.

As America ages, so does the need for a shift in how we approach our lives, communities and future planning. The Census Bureau reports that by 2034, older adults will outnumber children for the first time in history.

We cannot escape the fact that we are all getting older and living longer, and not only are we dealing with a housing shortage, we are dealing with a caregiver shortage. The most efficient and practical solution is to think differently about how we build a standard home and make it accessible and better for multigenerational living.

Why we need to advocate for change now

This demographic shift underscores the importance of planning for our own futures while supporting seniors and advocating for accessible infrastructure and housing. Here’s why the time to “edit your life” is now, and why supporting more inclusive, accessible living options is critical.

By actively supporting initiatives that promote accessible housing, public transportation, and age-friendly infrastructure, we can help create an inclusive society where everyone can thrive. Volunteering, engaging with local government, and supporting organizations focused on senior rights and accessibility improvements are all ways to contribute.

Moreover, these efforts aren’t just about seniors — they’re about creating sustainable, inclusive communities that accommodate people of all ages and abilities. Accessible communities support everyone, from parents with strollers to individuals with temporary injuries.

An aging population’s impact on society

As people live longer, there is an increased demand for healthcare, senior services and accessible infrastructure.

Today’s older adults face many obstacles, according to the National Society on Aging. Seniors want to live independently, maintain their social connections, and continue to contribute to their communities.

However, many find themselves limited by inaccessible housing, inadequate public transportation and a lack of age-friendly community spaces. As we look ahead, individuals, families and policymakers must take active steps to prepare for these realities.

Part of this preparation involves taking stock of our own lives, refining our goals and planning for a future that accounts for the needs of an aging society.

Editing your life for a secure and fulfilled future

Editing your life to prepare for retirement is more than just decluttering; it’s about prioritizing what truly matters.

“Stuff” requires storage and maintenance; an overabundance of furniture and objects can cause injury. The CDC reports “falling” as a critical problem for many older adults in America. Stairs, poorly constructed bathrooms and kitchens, and clutter all contribute to these issues and a fall can steal independence and cause a senior to need care giving sooner than later.

This could mean downsizing, reassessing financial plans, or simply reevaluating long-term goals. Making these adjustments sooner rather than later can make future transitions smoother and give you more control over your later years.

Creating a clear financial roadmap that includes retirement savings, long-term care options and potential housing needs ensures you’re prepared for both expected and unexpected events.

Care is incredibly expensive. Many households will not be able to find or afford full-time care, which means that a home will need to be remodeled to accommodate multiple generations living together.

There is a huge need for homes to be built out of the gate with accessible design and for larger homes to be more affordable for families who have to provide caregiving services, potentially, to children and seniors together.

According to Genworth’s 2023 Cost of Care Survey, the average cost of long-term care in the United States varies by type of service and room:

Nursing homes : The median monthly cost for a semi-private room is $8,669, and $9,733 for a private room. The annual cost for a private room is $116,800.

Assisted living : The median annual cost is $64,200, or $5,350 per month.

Homemaker services : The median annual cost is $68,600, or $30 per hour.

Home health aide services : The median hourly cost is $33.

Adult day services : The median daily cost is $95.

Accessible design is also important to consider the role you’ll play in your family and community as you age.

Will you personally be a caregiver? Do you want to volunteer or advocate for others?

Editing your life helps you focus on the relationships and commitments that will be most meaningful in the years to come; having a plan and fewer things to take care of so you can care for others is critical in your ability to be agile.

The critical need for accessible housing and infrastructure

Accessible housing and infrastructure are essential for ensuring that people can age comfortably and safely. Unfortunately, many communities in the U.S. lack accessible options for seniors.

Wheelchair-friendly sidewalks, elevators, accessible public restrooms and affordable, single-level housing with thoughtful layouts are often in short supply. As Americans age, these are no longer “nice-to-have” features — they’re necessities.

The shortage of accessible, affordable housing disproportionately affects seniors and those with disabilities, but it impacts everyone. Advocating for housing policies that prioritize universal design and building communities with accessible infrastructure benefits people of all ages and ensures that the needs of older adults are not overlooked.

As baby boomers age and as the average age of homebuyers continues to climb, there’s an opportunity to transform the housing landscape to support multigenerational living spaces that allow seniors to age in place while staying connected to their communities.

Building a future for everyone

As we face a future shaped by an aging population, now is the time to edit our lives and advocate for a society that respects and supports everyone, regardless of age or mobility. Generation X has become the new “sandwich generation,” balancing the responsibilities of caring for elderly parents, supporting college-aged children and in some cases, even helping with grandchildren.

Many Gen Xers find themselves stretched thin as they provide physical, emotional and financial support to multiple generations. We have to start making changes now because everyone is living longer.

By planning for our own futures and promoting accessible, inclusive infrastructure, we lay the groundwork for a society that values each individual’s well-being, security and connection to their community. Agents have a unique opportunity to get involved at a grass-roots level and tell their towns, counties and states that we have to do better. Our future selves depend on it.

Rachael Hite is a seasoned housing counselor and thought leader in the real estate industry, known for her extensive expertise across business news journalism, retirement housing, and affordable housing initiatives. Connect with Rachael on Instagram and Linkedin.